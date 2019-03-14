WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Wednesday, Congressman Greg Steube (FL-17) introduced the Free Veterans from Fees Act to waive application fees for special use permits for veterans’ demonstrations and special events at war memorials on Federal land. Steube is joined by Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI-2) in introducing this bipartisan legislation.
“It’s important that we do all we can to honor our nation’s veterans,” Steube said after introducing the bill. “Our nation has long valued giving our veterans the opportunity to travel to our nation’s capital to visit national war memorials through national honor buses and honor flights. This bill would waive the various administrative and processing fees associated with visiting these memorials. These men and women made a valiant sacrifice by serving in the armed forces and giving them the opportunity to visit the memorials in their honor without pesky fees is the least we can do to recognize their service.”
This bill would waive fees associated with any demonstration or special event whose primary purpose is to commemorate or honor either a group of people because of their service as veterans or immediate family members of veterans. Permit applicants remain subject to all other laws, regulations, and policies regarding the application, issuance, and execution of special use permits for a veterans’ demonstration or special event.
Representatives Neal Dunn (R-FL-2) and Tom McClintock (R-CA-4) are original co-sponsors of the bill.
Steube is a former Army JAG Officer and served in Operation Iraqi Freedom. He serves on the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee.
