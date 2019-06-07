SEBRING — The U.S. Congress passed a $19 billion disaster relief package for communities in 40 states, including parts of the Florida Panhandle.
However, two Florida Republican congressmen — one who represents Highlands County — voted against the measure, citing irresponsible federal spending.
U.S. Rep. Greg Steube of Sarasota and U.S. Rep. Francis Rooney of Naples are cited by News Service of Florida as stating that they objected to the package, which overwhelmingly passed the House on Monday after getting approved by the Senate last month.
“While I’m glad the Panhandle received the funding it desperately needed, I could not in good conscience vote for the supplemental appropriation which was filled with outrageous spending and no plan to pay for it,” Steube said in a statement. “I ran for Congress refusing to add to the national debt, and this bill had a high price tag with no offset.”
Steube and Rooney reportedly argued that the $19 billion relief package was never requested by the White House, and Rooney, in a prepared statement, called the use of disaster funding a move to break through spending caps.
The funding package was delayed for months, as Trump fought Democrats over their push for additional funding for Puerto Rico, which continues to recover from Hurricane Maria in 2017, News Service reported.
Also, the president wanted funds to address migrants at the border with Mexico.
Delays and disasters
Even after Category 5 Hurricane Michael made landfall Oct. 10, 2018, causing massive damage in the Panhandle, the two sides in Washington bickered, News Service reports. As days became weeks and months, additional disasters occurred, from flooding in Arkansas and Iowa to tornadoes in Ohio, and the disaster-relief package ballooned from $7.8 billion.
“There are legitimate needs for funding to assist with recovery from horrific natural disasters that affected Florida and other states around the country,” Rooney stated, “however I could not support a bill that is completely fiscally irresponsible.”
Since President Donald Trump’s inauguration, the county has seen $2 trillion in new federal debt, according to Business Insider magazine at www.businessinsider.com.
It’s less than the $3.46 trillion added between Barack Obama’s inauguration in January 2009 and Feb. 11, 2011, but it is more than the $676 billion added under George W. Bush and the $617 billion under Bill Clinton in their first 752 days as president.
Too expansive?
News Service reports that Rooney objects to relief for disasters since 2015, with less than 30% of the money spent in the current federal fiscal year, ending Sept. 30, and $55 million for Head Start educational programs.
Along with providing aid for communities damaged by hurricanes, it will send money to areas across the nation hit by flooding, tornadoes, wildfires, volcanic activity and earthquakes, News Service reports.
Steube and Rooney joined 58 Republicans who voted against the package. News Service reports 354 Republicans and Democrats supported the measure, which now awaits Trump’s approval.
Out of Florida’s congressional delegation, 23 voted for the bill. Two did not vote: Democrats Alcee Hastings and Frederica Wilson.
Blocked bill
Monday’s vote came after Republican congressmen blocked the bill three times during a holiday recess, News Service reports. House leaders looked to pass the bill through a procedure known as “unanimous consent,” which does not require most members to be present.
On Monday, from the House floor, U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn, a Republican from Panama City, showed frustration with GOP colleagues who blocked the measure, News Service reports, which includes $1.2 billion to rebuild Tyndall Air Force Base.
“Some of you will say your principles require a recorded vote, even though the contents of this bill have been known for months and debated for months. In fact, we had a chance to vote on the amendments to it just two weeks ago,” Dunn said.
“For those upset at the cost, OK, spending in Washington is a problem,” he continued, “but are you actually willing to make an empty gesture about balancing the federal budget on the backs of Americans who have lost everything? Are you willing to force the airmen of Tyndall, the Marines at Camp Lejeune to halt the work to repair their bases because they ran out of money over a month ago?”
Florida financial
Meanwhile, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, a resident of Panama City, said Tuesday that he remains “bent out of shape” with U.S. Reps. Chip Roy, R-Texas; John Rose, R-Tenn.; and Thomas Massie, R-Ky., News Service reported. Each of them blocked, on separate occasions, the relief bill from being approved through unanimous consent, News Service reported.
“This could have been dealt with prior to Memorial Day,” Patronis said. “And, look, would it have gotten the money to come down any sooner? No, but you know what, there are probably a lot of folks that would like to have had some closure, that have been affected.”
However, as a former member of the Florida House, Patronis appeared more accepting of the votes cast against the bill by Steube and Rooney, News Service reported.
“It passed. I was on the floor of the (Florida) House a lot of times where there’s legislation or bills or appropriations that pass where there was dissenting votes,” Patronis said. “Am I happy with those guys (Steube and Rooney)? You know, I wish they’d have voted for it. I have not asked their rationale, what was in the bill that they didn’t like. But the money is coming.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.