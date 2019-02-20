OKEECHOBEE – Boater Kail Stevens of Boynton Beach caught a massive five-bass limit Saturday weighing 32 pounds, 10 ounces, to win the T-H Marine FLW Bass Fishing League (BFL) Gator Division tournament on Lake Okeechobee. Stevens took home $4,766 for his efforts.
“We had a little cold front come through and it slowed everything down leading up to the tournament,” said Stevens, who earned his first career victory with FLW. “On Saturday, though, it seemed like a new wave of fish moved up.
“I was around the Monkey Box and Harney Pond and was fishing for bedding fish,” continued Stevens. “I didn’t know whether they were in or out yet. I started inside, shallow, where I could see bottom and I caught some smaller bucks. That told me they might be coming in, but they’re not in yet. I went out midway toward the main lake and caught a 7-pounder flipping cattails.”
Lake Placid’s Brandon Medlock finished second and won $1,833.
Stevens said he caught the 7-pounder flipping a 4.25-inch black and blue Gambler Stinger.
“I fished through there and ended up back where I started, and on my first cast back I caught an 8-pound, 11-ouncer,” said Stevens. “Three casts later I caught a 6-pounder. I Power-Poled down and picked off two more 5-plus-pounders. I went from having 12 pounds to 25 or 26 pounds in 30 to 40 minutes.”
Stevens said those fish came on black and blue- and green-pumpkin-colored Gambler Big EZ swimbaits.
“In practice the water was dirtier, so I threw lighter colors, but in the tournament it cleared up so I went darker,” Stevens went on to say. ”All of my fish came from the same 100-yard stretch. It was definitely a day I’ll never forget.”
The top three boaters finished the tournament in: 1st: Kail Stevens, Boynton Beach, Fla., five bass, 32-10, $4,766, 2nd: Brandon Medlock, Lake Placid, Fla., five bass, 29-12, $1,883, 3rd: Timothy Feller, Coral Springs, Fla., five bass, 27-2, $1,456.
