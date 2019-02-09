SEBRING — Highlands County knows Karon Randolph as the woman who spreads joy at Pizza Hut. Her trademark feature is that she gives every customer a card when she delivers the bill.
Randolph’s smile and upbeat personality can turn even the sourest day into a sweet one. “Every customer gets a card,” Randolph said. “I never go to work without one. If I forget, I hand make them.
She has paper at home that she folds to make the cards if she runs out of traditional cards. “I always have stickers that correspond with the season,” Randolph said. With Valentine’s Day coming up, she has stickers with hearts.
“I enjoy going up to a table and making them happy before they leave,” Randolph said. “I’ve been a waitress since I was 15. It’s like a challenge to make them happy. I like making them smile and watching them leave there with a smile on their face.
“I have always had a positive, upbeat personality,” Randolph said. “I talk to everyone. I’ve made it to 72 years old. I just like people.
“I like to stop and talk to people in the community,” she said. “I just really enjoy making friends.”
Besides making friends, Randolph also loves Pizza Hut. “I’m from Kansas where Pizza Hut started,” she said. Two brothers started the company in Wichita, Kansas in 1958 with just $600, she said. “The two brothers own the one in Sebring and Avon Park. I used to go to the original Pizza Hut in the 1960s in Wichita.”
In 1982 Randolph began working for Pizza Hut, and she has no plans of retiring. “As long as I’m active, I have a chance to live longer,” she said.
Her husband, Willie Randolph Sr., cooks, cleans, mows and does the laundry, she said. “I go to work and enjoy people. I enjoy my co-workers. I’m grandma or great-grandma to them.”
Randolph had an aneurysm 18 years ago and now has four steel plates in her head. Yet, she returned to work within one month of the aneurysm. She went back to Pizza Hut as soon as possible, because she enjoys working and being active.
Since she has worked at Pizza Hut for almost four decades, she has seen three generations of families. She has watched people have children and bring them to the restaurant. Some of those children have now had children. “I watch people’s children and grandchildren grow up,” she said.
Randolph’s customers often develop a fondness for her and keep in touch. “I had a lady and her husband come in, and they told me they were spending six to eight months in Europe,” she said.
Randolph gave them her address, and they sent her postcards from every country they visited. “I got Pizza Hut menus from all over Europe and handmade ornaments from England,” she said.
Randolph’s lives her life by showering people with kindness, even if they are grouchy and difficult. She is often able to help people have a better day by offering them kind words and a heart-felt card.
Another motto that Randolph lives by is “don’t stress about life, because stress will kill you.”
“I tell my older customers, ‘As long as we got up this morning and dressed ourselves, we’re doing alright.’
“As long as I can get up, I plan to go to work,” she said. “I do not ever plan on retiring. It’s like adrenaline to know that I can go to work and make people happy.” At the end of every day, she knows she made someone happy, and she also made her co-workers laugh.
Randolph’s goal in life is to make people smile. She loves the challenge of making people’s days brighter and sees herself as an ambassador for people.
