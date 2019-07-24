We are coming to the end of July here in Florida and that means we are also in fully entrenched in ‘Hurricane Season.’ That magical time of year when we have to balance staying cool and hydrated with preparing for the possibility of another Irma.
How does this affect my day-to-day weight loss goals? I realized while stocking up on water and snack items for the kids that won’t expire any time soon, most of what I eat regularly may not survive very long without power. In the miserable heat and humidity that would come with losing power during a storm, I don’t know how long the grapes, zucchini pasta and pre-cooked protein will last in a cooler.
So, I began to rethink what my hurricane stockpile should look like. Of course there would be plenty of bottled water. I’ve been buying an extra case whenever I can so that I will have plenty on-hand should we lose power again. As far as foods go, we have stocked up on items with really long expiration dates or that will stay edible longer.
Things like Ramen noodles, granola bars, peanut butter, snack crackers and chips for the kids, cereal, canned goods and of course plenty of batteries are on the list to stockpile. It’s interesting to note that most of this list is not in my usual eating regimen. In fact, other than the water none of it is. But just because you’re in the middle of a crisis or disaster situation doesn’t mean you have to go completely off script and stay alive on sugar and processed food.
It’s also a good idea to start putting these things together a little at a time, rather than wait and do it all at once. Pick up a case of water here, a few cans of food there. Do this every week when you’re buying groceries anyway and it won’t take long until your hurricane supplies are filled up.
This past week saw only a half-pound loss in weight. It’s not much, but it’s still in the right direction so that’s a plus. My calories burned has been pretty consistent, hovering around 3,700, with two notable exceptions. Thursday I attended the Highlander Awards for work and burned over 4,600. Saturday I got in some much needed pool time and burned another 4,600.
Of course, the ideal day would be 4,600 or more every day. I’m not there yet but I’m getting there. The key has been to not give up and the encouragement and feedback coming from the readers of this column has gone a huge way towards keeping me motivated. When I have a victory, even a small one, it feels like we all have a victory.
