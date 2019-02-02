Atrocious acts earn deranged minds worldwide fame, all because of media's willingness to play their game.
If media worked as hard to find good news as they do bad, emphasizing the positive and minimizing whatever is sad. If entertainment industry would replace worship of aggression with respect and kindness as goals to make a good impression. If liberals would stop being cheerleaders for criminals' rights and express logical disdain for acts that cause victim plights. If politicians represented the values their constituents express. If genuine integrity were the only fuel these groups could possess, they would end their negative obsession and clean up this mess.
When common sense prevails, civility will produce far less stress.
Jerry Vornholt
Lake Placid
