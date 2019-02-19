The gun violence that has occurred in our community and others throughout Florida is truly devastating. It is hard to believe that it is now a year since all of those students and teachers were gunned down in Parkland, Florida. Everyone wants to do the right thing to stop this useless violence. Thus, I believe, that it is time to step up, and demand that the gun shows at Firemen’s Field be terminated.
These unregulated gun shows occur just steps away from Sebring High School. These are shows that may technically be legal but they are certainly not ethical.
The optics of these shows are horrendous. Consider the message that the Firemen’s Association is sending to our children: “Hey boys and girls, come right over and play some football or soccer. Hey, kids come to the fair and ride all our fun rides. Now, boys and girls, bring the whole family and buy some of our harmless assault weapons. It’s all just in fun and only steps from your school.”
I suggest that the Firemen do the right thing and stop this abomination. Our children are worth it.
James Reid
Sebring
(1) comment
Mr. Reid,
You have the right to your opinion. But, your opinion in no way gives you any authority to infringe on the rights of others. If they moved the gun show, you would find some reason it should not be held at any other location. Just as those holding the gun shows should respect your right to voice your opinion, you should respect their right to conduct commerce and exercise the 2nd Amendment. By the way, many of us that grew up in Highlands County remember most trucks in the school parking lots with a shotgun or rifle in the back window. There was no problem back then. Are you from here, or are you a transplant that has nothing better to do than be a part of a minority that likes to stir up trouble?
