Holy Trap Ministries, Inc. held their sixth annual “Stop the Violence” community outreach event and concert on Saturday, July 13 at the Bert J. Harris Agricultural Center in Sebring.
This year’s theme is “Open Your Mouth and Declare the Word of God” from Psalms 51:15. The community outreach was held in the morning with the concert and speakers in the evening, making this a day of togetherness that included Christian music and the uplifting word of God.
“This is a free community event,” said Mary Jacobs, Unity Director. “We are providing free clothing, food care packages and hygiene care packages. We welcome everyone to the concert to hear Christian music and the word of God.”
Donations have come in from private donors as well as local businesses. Many local businesses donated raffle prizes for the event. Donors included Advance Auto Parts, Publix, Winn-Dixie, Home Depot, Lowe’s, O’Reilly’s Auto, NAPA, Lake Placid Marine, Golden Chorale, Homers, D&D’s and Precision Auto Body.
A $1 raffle ticket could win you one of the following prizes: various gift cards, tool organizer, tool bag filled with tools, auto cleaner kit, a Tubester or a cable booster kit. $2 ticket prizes included a big screen TV or an outdoor grill.
“Our theme is ‘Open Your Mouth and Declare the Word of God’. People are silent in their pain. Prayer is the way to get through it. Violence is caused by underlying issues. Pray though it and give it to God,” said Jacobs.
Jacobs says that this year the violence is very close to home with the needless bank shootings. There has been an increase in violent acts in Highlands County.
The Sherriff’s Department and the Fire Department were there to meet the community and educate them.
“We need to make children aware that prayer is an avenue, not violence. The policemen and firemen are not the bad guys. We’re all here to help.”
There were over 300 food packages available. The contents included beef stew or chicken and dumplings, peanut butter and jelly, canned chicken or macaroni and cheese, tuna and a box of cereal. Over 100 packets of basic hygiene supplies and an unlimited amount of clothing was also offered to those in need.
“This is our 6th year doing this event. It’s usually held in Lake Placid. This year we decided to move it to Sebring to make it more centrally located in Highlands County,” said Jacobs.
The evening showcased special speakers and Christian music for attendees to enjoy. Speakers included James Fansler (Lake Placid Chief of Police), Pastor Leroy Taylor Jr. (of Sebring), Perry Pierre (of Orlando) and Mike Barker (with Higher Ground Ministry).
On stage performing were the dance group ‘Christ Risen’, ‘Chosen’ (male soloist), ‘Jenesis’ (female soloist) and John Cheezan (vocals and harmonica).
“Open Your Mouth and Declare the Word of God. Prayer is the answer through God.”
