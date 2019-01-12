The Heartland American-Israel Initiative consists of a group of Highlands County residents who care about Israel. Their brochure reads, “We Care About Israel; About the Jewish People; About Peace in the Middle East; About the American-Israel Partnership.”
The group of Christians and Jews meet monthly for lunch at Chicane’s to listen to speakers who talk about the small nation of Israel made up of 7 million people and their contributions to the world of medicine, health, agriculture, business and technology.
On Wednesday guest speaker Dr. Howard Kerner spoke about the many rescuers and resisters who were responsible for saving the lives of hundreds of thousands of Jews during the Holocaust.
Dr. Kerner taught for 28 years at Polk State College in Winter Haven. Currently he is an adjunct professor at the University of South Florida. He speaks to over 85 senior retirees on the topics of goodness, altruism and the good acts done by so many Christians and Muslims for Jewish people during the Holocaust.
He spoke of Roman Catholic Aristides De Sousa Mendes who signed over 30,000 Visas for Jews, keeping them from the death camps.
Mendes said, “I would rather be with God against men than with men against God.”
Mendes was the Portuguese counsul in the city of Bordeaux, France during World War II.
Kerner told the story of Methodist Carl Lutz. Lutz was the Swiss Vice-Consul in Budapest credited with saving over 62,000 Jews, the largest rescue operation of Jews during World War II.
Turkish Ambassador Necdet Kent actually got on a train with Jews after the guards refused to let them go. The train stopped at the next station and because of Kent’s position, not only left him, but the Jews on board go free.
Raoul Wallenberg was known as the Swedish Rockefeller. In 1944 because of his prominence, over 100,000 Swedish Jews living in Budapest were saved because of his insistence that they were Swedes and Sweden was a neutral country.
A 19-year-old Polish youngster, Wladyslaw Misiuna, knew of a Jewish woman with a terrible skin disease. Being Jewish, she was refused medicine. So he touched her wound and caught the disease himself, thus being able to get medicine for himself. He shared it with her and they were both cleansed.
Kerner shared story after story of resisters and rescuers. He mentioned seeing a sign on a church in Winter Haven that read, “A lit candle loses nothing by lighting other candles.” and said “If we all followed that premise the world could be a more peaceful place.”
He ended his presentation saying that we hear all about the evil of the Holocaust, but rarely of the heroism of so many that worked to save their fellow man as well as many who did resist. His talk made the lives of many of these rescuers come alive.
“Isn’t it ironic that saving the Jews in World War II was actually regarded as illegal? It was legal to do evil,” he said.
Justine Devlin, President of the American-Israeli Initiative thanked Dr. Kerner for telling the story of so many unsung heros. She summed up things saying that as a former writer for a Chicago paper the attitude was that good news does not sell. “I proved the paper wrong and wrote a weekly piece featuring the positive stories of good people. That is what Dr. Kerner did for us today.”
The next meeting at Chicane’s is at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13. The public is invited to hear another compelling guest speaker.
Devlin asked the group to save the morning of Thursday, March 28 for the annual Unity Breakfast to be held at the Sebring Elks Club. Last year the breakfast drew over 170 people.
“We are delighted to have a renowned and entertaining speaker, Rabbi David Nesenoff. His topic, ‘Israel In The Age of Trump;’ definitely not fake news.”
Rabbi Nesenoff has spoken in over 700 cities and dozens of countries. The cost of the breakfast is $10 to be paid at the event. Reservations can be made by calling Mary Ann at 863-314-0422 or e-mail matromer@aol.com giving your name, phone number and e-mail contact as well as how many friends you are brining.
You may learn more by consulting the website www.heartlandaii.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.