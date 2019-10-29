By Highlands News-Sun staff
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Red Devils and Sebring Blue Streaks had a number of strong marks at the Class 2A-District 8 swim meet and will be well-represented at the Class 2A-Region 3 meet, which will be held at Cocoa High School on Friday.
The Sebring boys placed second in the team race, while the Blue Streak girls were third. Both Avon Park teams placed fourth.
In the girls 200-yard medley relay, the Sebring team of Hannah Berry, Anna-Marie Ruano, Mekaela Barlaug and Ashley Keith placed third with a time of 2:12.84, which has them seeded No. 11 at regionals.
The Avon Park boys team placed second on the boys side with a time of 1:51.37. Josh Farless, Nathan Ahrens, Kevin Myers and Jackson Barben are ranked No. 5 entering regionals.
The Sebring team of James Branca, Yiorgos Panagiotopoulos, Justin Barrett and Mason Griffin were third in 1:55.86, which has them seeded No. 10 at regionals.
Avon Park’s Reese Robinson placed sixth in the 200 freestyle in a time of 2:10.52, which sent to him to regionals, where he’s seeded No. 22.
The Red Devils’ Hailey Myers was third in the 200 IM with a time of 2:25.58, which has her seeded No. 5 at regionals, while Hollie Myers was seventh in 2:37.11, which has her No. 16 in the regional meet.
Sebring James Branca was fifth in the boys 200 IM with a time of 2:29.65, which has him seeded No. 16 at regionals, with teammate Kyler Post placing sixth in 2:33.49, which has him seeded No. 19 at regionals.
Sebring Ashley Keith was sixth in the 50 freestyle in 27.99, which has her No. 21 at regionals and fellow Blue Streak Sophia Kogelschatz was eighth in 28.56, which has her ranked No. 24 in the regional meet.
On the boys side, Avon Park’s Kevin Myers finished a strong second in 23.22, which has him seeded No. 6 at regionals, while Sebring’s Mason Griffin was third in 23.98, which has him No. 15 in the regional meet.
Sebring’s Rilian Smith edged teammate Emma Rowe in the girls diving event to claim the district title. Smith scored 374.90 points, while Rowe netted a score of 370.30, which has her at No. 6 for regionals. The Red Devils’ Madison Talley was third with 293.15, which has her seeded No. 11 at regionals.
Sebring’s Justin Barrett was second on the boys side with 302.10 points, which puts him seeded No. 8 at regionals, while teammate Andru Boyd was third with 284.75 and is seeded No. 9 at regionals.
Avon Park’s Hollie Myers was sixth in the 100 butterfly in 1:12.77, while Sebring’s Mekaela Barlaug was No. 8 in 1:17.11, which moved her to regionals, where she is seeded No. 8.
The Red Devils’ Josh Farless claimed the boys 100 butterfly district title in 55.07 and is seeded No. 5 at regionals, while fellow Red Devil Kevin Myers was fourth at districts in 59.76, which has him seeded No. 14 at regionals. Sebring’s Justin Barrett was eighth at districts in 1:04.32, which advanced him to regionals, where he’s seeded No. 22.
The Red Devils’ Hailey Myers placed sixth in the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:05. 34, which advanced her to regionals as the No. 14 seed.
Avon Park’s Reese Robinson was fifth in the 500 freestyle in 6:04.38, while has him seeded No. 20 at regionals, while Sebring’s Kyler Post is seeded No. 21 after placing sixth in districts with a time of 6:06.57.
The Avon Park girls 200 freestyle relay team of Hollie Myers, Kinsloe Barben, Madison Knowles and Hailey Myers was second in 1:57.26, which has them No. 13 at regionals, while the Blue Streak team of Hannah Berry, Anna-Marie Ruano, Emily Jestes and Sophia Kogelschatz was third in 1:59.14, which has them No. 16 at regionals.
The Avon Park boys 200 freestyle relay team of Josh Farless, Nathan Ehrens, Jackson Barben and Kevin Myers was second in 1:38.20, which has them as the No. 5 seed in 1:38.20, while the Blue Streaks’ team of Yiorgos Panagiotopoulos, Seth Hagen, Grant Saunders and Mason Griffin was fourth in 1:43.26, which places them No. 12 entering regionals.
In the girls 100 backstroke, Sebring’s Ashley Keith placed fifth in districts with a mark of 1:15.99, which sends her to regionals seeded No. 24.
Josh Farless won the boys 100 backstroke district title in 57.78, where he’s seeded No. 5 at regionals, while Sebring’s James Branca was fifth in 1:04.87 and is seeded No. 12 at regionals.
Sebring’s Jenson DeWitt was sixth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:21.81, with teammate Anna-Marie Ruano right behind in seventh with a time of 1:22.67. DeWitt is seeded No. 20 at regionals, with Ruano seeded No. 21.
The Blue Steaks’ Grant Saunders was No. 6 in the boys’ 100 breaststroke in 1:16.02 and is seeded No. 22 at regionals, while Yiorgos Panagiotopoulos was seventh in 1:16.28 and is No. 23 at regionals.
The Avon Park girls 400 freestyle relay team of Hollie Myers, Kinsloe Barben, Madison Knowles and Hailey Myers was third in 4:25.88, which has them No. 13 at regionals, while Sebring’s team of Sophia Kogelschatz, Emily Jestes, Hannah Berry and Ashley Keith was fourth in 4:29.65 and is No. 14 entering the regional meet.
The Sebring boys 400 freestyle relay team was third in 3:48.99, with James Branca, Justin Barrett, Grant Saunders and Mason Griffin seeded No. 10 entering the regional meet.
