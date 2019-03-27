SEBRING – The Sebring baseball team split a doubleheader against the Bartow Yellow Jackets on Monday at Firemen’s Field.
The Blue Streaks lost the first game 9-2, but came back to win the second game by a score of 6-5 to maintain a .500 record for the season at 6-6.
“We took advantage of our opportunities,” said Sebring Head Coach Jasone DeWitt. “The second game was totally different from the first in which we scored two runs on nine hits, the second game we scored six runs on three hits. The main difference was when we had guys in scoring position, we did not try to do too much. We challenged the guys between the games that a split would be good and they responded.”
After winning the first game, the Yellow Jackets seemed intent on putting the Blue Streaks away early in the second game by scoring twice in the first inning.
A one-out single by Matt Wiegert and a double by Kasey Cribbs quickly made the score 1-0. Cribbs later scored on sacrifice fly to put Bartow up by a score of 2-0.
Sebring answered in the bottom of the frame as a single by Kamiron Taylor was followed by walks to Charles Petty and Drew Morris to load the bases with no outs.
Carson Angel produced a timely single to drive in Taylor and Petty to tie the game at 2. An error brought in Morris for a 3-2 lead.
Sebring loaded the bases again with two outs as a walk to Sam Lieske plated the Blue Streaks fourth run of the inning. In his second time at-bat in the inning, Taylor gave the Blue Streaks a 5-2 lead after getting hit by a pitch.
Petty, the Blue Streaks starting pitcher in the second game, held the Yellow Jackets scoreless over the next three innings as Sebring produced what would be the winning run in the bottom of the fourth.
With two outs, Morris singled into right field, stole second and third base and Angel followed with a ground ball to third. The Bartow third baseman made a wide throw pulling the first baseman off the bag and forcing him to make a tag.
Initially called out by the field umpire, the call was overturned on appeal to safe, that also allowed Morris’s run to count to make the score 6-2 after four innings.
The Yellow Jackets added a run in the fifth to make the score 6-3 and started the sixth inning with three straight singles that produced another run to cut the Blue Streak lead to two at 6-4.
With runners on second and third with no outs, Petty got a pop-out to first.
A single into centerfield looked poised to drive in both runners and tie the game, but the Sebring centerfielder threw a strike towards home to keep the second runner at third, the catcher then threw to second to get the batter trying to stretch a single to second.
Petty struck out the next batter to get out of the inning holding a 6-5 lead over the Yellow Jackets.
Angel came on in the seventh inning as the closer and shut the door on Bartow to salvage a split in the doubleheader.
Sebring will host the Poinciana Eagles in a Class 6A-District 10 contest on Friday night at Firemen’s Field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.