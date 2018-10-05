A banged-up Sebring football team faces a tough opponent in tonight’s road game at Kathleen (Lakeland).
The Blue Streaks are 4-1 on the season and riding a four-game win streak after dismantling Auburndale by a score of 44-28 in their Class 6A-District 8 opener last Friday.
The physical win over the Bloodhounds took its toll on Sebring with several Blue Streaks questionable for tonight’s game in Lakleand.
“We’re going to have some guys that are questionable against Kathleen,” said Sebring head coach LaVaar Scott said. “Every game is important, but this is not a district game and we have our bye week next week. We need to get some guys healed up because we have some key district games coming up.”
Kathleen will provide quite a test for Sebring.
“Kathleen has a real good team and that’s a tough place to play,” said Scott. “They have a good tradition over there and they have a real good defense.”
Kathleen is 3-2 on the season and riding a three-game win streak which includes a 14-10 win over Winter Haven last Friday.
The Red Devils run a very diversified offense.
“Kathleen runs a lot of different things,” said Scott. “They are very multiple with a lot of formations. We have to make sure we are in the right spot because if Kathleen catches you out of position, they have the speed and talent to make a big play. They have excellent team speed and next to Hardee, this is probably going to be the most physical game we play.”
Sebring has been putting up quite a few points on offense behind the running of senior quarterback DJ Williams and running backs Roger Yarde, Devion Littles and EJ Lockett.
Sebring will look to exploit the Red Devils defense with a nice balance of run and pass.
“Kathleen’s defense is tough and we have to stay patient on offense,” Scott said. “It may take a while to get something going, but we just have to stick with it until we find something that works. Field position is going to be important and we want to be able to move the ball and make them drive a long ways for a score.”
Kickoff is set for 7:30 tonight in Lakeland.
Sebring has its bye week next week. The Blue streaks, who qualified for the Class 6A state playoffs last year, is at Lake wales on Oct. 19.
Sebring hosts Lake Gibson on Oct. 26 in a game that could decide the district championship.
The Blue Streaks wrap up the regular season with a road game at Merritt Island.
