Over a year ago, I wrote to the Highlands News-Sun for assistance in finding the Public Works Department responsible for street light repair. The light I am referring to is on the corner of US 27 and Lake Francis Drive. This is a dangerous intersection during the day, but at night it is virtually impossible to see where to turn onto Lake Francis Drive.
After I wrote, the response was almost immediate and the new light was installed within a day or two. Of course, I then received complaints from people in my community that the new light was too dim, but that was apparently the only new light that was available.
If the entity that replaced the old light could install a much brighter light, it would be appreciated and maybe stop the complaining. Thanks for any assistance again.
Ed Cunningham
Lake Placid
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.