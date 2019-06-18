SEBRING – The inaugural Sizzling Summer 4K was held at Highlands Hammock State Park on Saturday. It was muggy and hot as runners took their marks. About 50 athletes lined up to compete in the unusual distance. Several of the athletes are current and former runners for Avon Park High School..
“This is approximately 2.5 miles,” said race coordinator Chet Brojek. “I shortened the distance extensively because of the heat. Everyone will have a new personal record because they have never run this distance. I used to do a summer series of three races but it started to tie up my whole summer so I introduced this race to replace the million centimeter run.”
The first person to cross the finish line was former Avon Park High School runner Dylan Branch who finished in 13:41.7 and was the Male Open winner.
Avon Park High School senior Emily Vargas was the Female Open winner and placed fourth overall with an impressive time of 16:20.7.
“It felt good to come in first,” said Vargas. “I was a little tired but I felt strong at the end. Coach Brojek invited us out here today and this is a great way to get ready for next season. It really prepares us and gets our miles in. This helps us with our pacing and gets our mind set for competitive racing. The course was really wet, hot and muggy.”
The Male Master winner was Scott Hover who placed third overall with a time of 16:08.4.
The Female Master winner went to Trudy Benton who crossed the finish line in 22:24.2 and was 15th overall.
“Today’s course was really good,” said Dylan Branch. “I haven’t been here in awhile and I felt good running. It felt good to come in first and I am really happy with my time, I did better than I thought I would.”
Branch, who was the Highlands News-Sun 2019 All-Highlands Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year, as well as the Boys Track Athlete of the Year, signed a scholarship with Montreat college in North Carolina.
“Coach Brojek invited a bunch of us from Avon Park and this is a good warmup for me to get ready for college,” Branch said. “I have been running as many miles as I can to get ready for the collegiate level.”
In the 8 and under division, Cordell Keiber was the only male competitor and clocked an outstanding time of 20:13.8. Layla Baker was the only female competitor and clocked a 50:07.6.
In the male 14 to 19 age division, Chris Manus claimed first place and second place overall with a 16:03.1. David Rodriguez came in second in 17:39.3 and Elvis Rodriguez rounded out the top three with a time of 19:02.0.
The female 14 to 19 winner was Amy Schlosser who clocked a sensational 17:42.7. In second place was Savannah Oldfield with a 23:51.3, finishing third was Jacey Mandrell with a 26:31.8.
In the male 55 to 59, first went to Eric Jennings who crossed the finish line in 19:16.9 and finished eighth overall. In a close second was Matt Dillon with a 19:57.8, coming in third was Michael Kirsch with a 34:41.5.
The female 55 to 59 first-place finisher was Judy McCoomb who finished n 24:51.0. Margie Gourley placed second with a 25:49.1. Coming in third was Nancy Christensen with a 31.16.9.
At 73 years young, Bradford Moore finished 19th overall and was the only male competitor in his age division. Moore ran the course in 23:14.3.
Duffy Ladenberger, who is 74, clocked a 38:18.6 and was the only female competitor in her age division.
The Firecracker 5K is the next big race at Highlands Hammock State Park and is set for Thursday July 4.
Start your July 4th weekend off with a bang. The yearly event celebrates America’s birthday and racers come dressed in red, white and blue running gear.
Racers will run on the traditional course and the competition begins at 7:30 a.m. Early entry fee is $20 thru June 27 and after that the fee is $25. Checks should be made payable to Central Florida Striders. To register please visit http://endurancesportstiming.com/race-calendar or email Chet Brojek at cbrojek@comcast.net
For full race results please visit cfs-timing.com.
