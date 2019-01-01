With the beginning of the new year comes both a chance to start working on some new goals, as well as the reminder that time isn’t real and is in fact a man-made construct. Ah, it’s great, isn’t it?
A quick Google search reveals that even though I’ve yet to see a single person post their “New Year New Me” status on Facebook, the idea of a ‘New Year resolution’ is still very much alive. With options from “New Year Resolutions Based On Your Zodiac Sign” to “Realistic New Year Resolutions for 2019” there are plenty of articles meant to help you become the best version of yourself — or something like that.
Isn’t it a little strange though that we all choose this time of the year to make these efforts? It’s almost as if we’ve been marketed this idea. This means that companies will advertise special deals around the new year, hoping to get some new customers. The most notable is of course gyms that offer a lower sign-up fee, while getting you to sign a two-year contract. People who are looking to get into shape will be drawn to gyms, especially when there is a low sign-up fee.
It is just our way of thinking that makes New Year a good time to start watching what we eat or where we are spending our money. After all, Jan. 1 is really no different than Dec. 31, and neither of those days are really different than any other day of the year — excluding all holidays and my birthday, of course.
This means that it is only our own outlook on time that makes us think it might be easier or a better time to try and break a bad habit or pick up a good habit around the beginning of the new year.
However, sometimes people need that motivation. Maybe it does help to start working on something when you feel as though you will be able to measure the time more easily.
Though, there is the possibility that by putting such emphasis on New Year being a time for change, you are limiting your personal growth and development in other areas of life. Why wait when you could cut out smoking or start learning to play the guitar as soon as possible?
Maybe the countdown helps people mentally prepare to change. Some people need that. This is especially true when someone is trying to make a big change in their life or themselves. It helps to know just when the last time you will be able to partake in your bad habit will be.
This being said, it is OK to make mistakes when working towards goals set around New Year. There is a lot of stress in life when the year changes from taxes to healthcare. What is important that whatever goal you set, whenever you set it, you take steps towards reaching it every day.
