The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the second week of April gives anglers the arrival of a strong first quarter moon phase and a weather forecast which predicts significant daily changes in fishing factors.
All fishing factors considered; daily above average atmospheric pressure changes, daily direction changes in ideal medium speed winds, and ideal water temperatures, will cause a high level of ‘fish adjustment’ which in turn, will cause ‘the need to feed’ at above average rates over the next five days.
With water temperatures in the middle seventy degree range, the majority of fish are feed heavily ever two to three days. About half the fish populations as a whole, feed successfully, all during the same time — this level however depends on the lake’s food-chain health rating. The other half feed daily to make up for their lack of success during the better feeding days of the week.
Lakes, Istokpoga and June are exact opposites on the ‘food-chain health rating scale’; Istokpoga is a ten on the one-in-ten scale with ten being best, while June is a one or two at best.
A ‘strong moon phase’ occurs when the moon is highest in the sky and entering the perigee orbit position within a few days of the two events.
Best Fishing Days: Thursday evening and Friday morning and evening looks to be the better fishing times for the remainder of this week…if the extended weather forecast is remotely even close to what is predicted.
Major Fishing Period: Today the moon overhead period occurs at 5:58 p.m. and the sunset at 7:48 p.m. and results in a feed rating of 4-5 between 5-8:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour. And Friday evening the feed intensity jumps to a 6-7 rating. The next four days fishing during the hours leading up to the sunset will be very productive.
Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 10:56 a.m. and solar noon at 1:26 p.m. and results in a feed intensity rating of 4 between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour.
Prime Monthly Periods: April 16-21 full moon, May 1-6 new moon, and 15-20 full moon, June 1-5 new moon, and 14-19 full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 6-hour spring charter for $250.00 for one or two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, want to learn a particular lake and how fish use it? Call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the lake’ option-plan quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.25 feet above sea level, which is the current high-level, but will be gradually dropping another 9-10” to 38.25’ by end of May. The minimum low-level currently is 38.00’ and will be dropping another 6” by the end of April to 37.50’.
S68 Spillway Status: (Tuesday 4 a.m.) Three of four gates are open four inches and flowing a combined cubic feet per second of 385.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing From Shorelines: Learn where the deeper water comes closest to shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.