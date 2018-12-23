The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last full week of December gives anglers the second half of a very strong full moon phase and a seasonal winter weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; fish will be feeding above normal rates for the current temperature range as the full moon’s effect creates concentrations of active feeders.
The full moon occurred yesterday and the orbit perigee occurs Monday, creating a very strong full moon phase. Next month on January 21 and again on February 19, a super full moon will occur and if water temperatures climb back into the seventies for either of those two lunar periods, you can expect the best Florida winter fishing possible.
The weather forecast predicts a weak northeasterly wind today through Tuesday, however today the atmospheric pressure will climb slightly more than the winter seasonal average of 0.085 In Hg, triggering upward movement into feeding areas during the midnight and midday hours.
As with any full moon phase, the cloud-cover factor moves front and center in the angler’s planning. The current full moon has been shining bright and is forecasted to continue so you can expect the majority of feeding fish to have a high level of success during the midnight hours.
Today through Tuesday the daytime angler can expect the midday feeding activity to be the best action of the day—nowhere near that of midnight. However it will not be near as good as it would be if there was significant nighttime cloud-cover.
During winter strong full moon phases, fish feed heaviest when the moon shines unimpeded by cloud-cover as the moon becomes overhead in the sky. And during the winter temperatures, fish species feed closer to a twelve-hour heavy feeding-cycle than the normal six-hour moderate feeding cycle of a new moon phase during the other three seasons.
This means the sunrise and sunset feeding migrations will be weak at best over the next three days. And conversely the midday and midnight feeding periods will produce well-above-average feeding activity.
For the midweek, water temperatures will have recovered back into the low seventy degree range for a daily high, and a weak low-pressure system will be arriving with a moderate easterly wind. Thursday winds switch out of the southeast and produce rainfall through Friday. By Saturday’s last quarter moon phase, fishing will be at full speed.
Best Fishing Days: Even though the recent cold front will slow down feeding activity over the next three to four days, this current very strong full moon phase, due to the lunar perigee, will still cause greater-than-normal feeding activity for the present water temperature in the lower sixty degree range.
I predict fish will feed primarily influenced by the strong bright full moon today through Tuesday. And it is very possible, most likely in fact, that during solar noon when the moon is underfoot, that feeding activity is weak or perhaps fair at best. The difference in midnight and midday feed ratings is three to four points—3-4 to 6-7 ratings.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 12:55 a.m. and will produce a feed rating intensity of 6-8 from 11 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 7:59 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:13 a.m. and will create a feed intensity rating of 3-4 from 6:30-8:30 a.m.
The second minor period occurs during solar noon at 12:26 p.m. and when the moon is underfoot at 1:26 p.m. creating a feed intensity rating of 3-4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Prime Monthly Periods: December 23-24 full moon, January 3-8 new moon, 19-23 super full moon, February 2-6 new moon, 17-21 super full moon.
