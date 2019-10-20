By YVETTE M. SCHOLL
Special to the Highlands News-Sun
One of the biggest complaints about academic math courses is that most people won’t use what they’ve learned in the ‘real’ lives. Granted the chances of having to do higher level mathematical formulas does subside when many people leave school, there is a need for students and parents and to understand some of the very basic skills, which unfortunately cause the most confusion.
ACT/SAT tests are pivotal to college entrance. When taking those tests computers aren’t allowed in the room. You may be allowed a calculator for some sections of the test, but at some point, the test taker will have to demonstrate how to calculate, convert, and calculate using fractional sections of numbers.
What about life in the “Real World?” Of course, the first thought that pops into the minds of many computer savvy folks is that they can use technology to do the computations for them. Most times this may work … what about when the electricity or the internet is out? Just having a calculator isn’t enough, if you don’t understand how these figures are used in attempts to sway public opinions or sell an idea or concept. How many banks and credit card companies are making a profit this very minute from the interest rates people don’t understand on their loans and card balances?
What if you were to read an article about the dangers of a pest about to infest our citrus industry here in Florida. You read an article which says that only .5 of the crops will be affected. Are you concerned? What if the article read that 50% of the crops would be affected? How do you feel now? Ironically, if you aren’t up on your fractions and decimals you may not realize that each statement says the exact same thing. The decimal may seem smaller, but it is the same quantity as half the trees being decimated.
It’s that fun time of year when major celebrations are around the corner. People are engaged in all kinds of crafts, recipes, and preparations for the influx of friend and loved ones. You have to triple your cookie recipe in order to have enough for the big party coming up. Most ingredients are with fractions of ingredients and you’ll have to know how to convert 1 and ¾ flour to the required amount. Last minute baking for unexpected guests leaves you up late at night and you realize some of the measuring spoons are missing. Can you convert all the required ingredients with the measurements you do have?
Why should you understand fractions? Grandma finally hands down the family’s prized recipes so you and your family can enjoy and carry out traditions with your children. Her recipes are five to nine times too large for your family of four. Reducing the recipes falls into your hands. (Lord forbid if grandma weighed her ingredients instead of measuring them out … then you have to convert weights into measurement!)
Your children need new costumes for the holidays and you have some fabric at home from years past. Do you have enough to make the costumes? Can you convert the measurements from your kids’ current sizes to the required amount of fabric and thread you’ll need? What if you cut the fabric incorrectly? How can you salvage the project without having to buy more materials? What about making ornaments or decorations? The magazines for the holidays are loaded with fun activities which require specific amounts of felt, ribbon, and materials. Unless you are making just one of something… you’ll need to purchase multiples of the supplies.
Finally, to our DIY builders and renovators. How many times have you had to figure out the number of tiles required for a space? Does it ever really and truly work out to a perfect whole number? How many pieces need to be cut into triangles and other odd shapes for those corners or oddly shaped walls? When you have to paint a surface, do you immediately know that you’ll need two gallons of paint or do you need to take into your calculations the amounts left on the brushes and cans, the surface’s absorption factor, and how may coats of paint will truly give you the finish and coverage needed?
Let’s face it. Math skills are an integral part of our lives. While technology is a wonderful tool to aid us, the truth of the matter is that we need to be able to understand the principles and the operations of fractions, percentages, and decimals. Knowledge in these areas creates sound decisions and also causes less headaches for when life gets complicated. We need to make adjustments accordingly. While a fraction of us may not mind math, the other percent needs to understand why these skills are so important.
Yvette M. Scholl is head instructor at The Tutoring Center in Sebring.
