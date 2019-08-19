In previous years, Highlands County schools always seemed to have a flaw when it came to their infrastructure. Whether it was outdated facilities or clear security vulnerabilities, they were constantly present. These were the kind of things students would often joke about because these shortcomings had simple solutions. Yet, only occasionally would we see these problems fixed.
That remained the story for many years until this past summer.
The School Board of Highlands County, under Superintendent Brenda Longshore, seem to have been extremely busy the entire two months that students were on vacation. The School Board made a lot of headlines when they would discuss their plans for the new school year, especially when it came to their facilities. Fortunately, these efforts from The School Board of Highlands County really seemed to show. From a new security post at the front gate of Sebring High School to a necessary resod at Joe Franza Football Field, the improvements are noticeable. It is something our schools needed and something I commend Superintendent Longshore for carrying out.
One of the most noticeable aspects of Sebring High School’s appearance is the presence of a new security shack at the front gate. Because the front gate is relatively far from the front office, it was clear that monitoring it was a difficult task for administration. Now, this security shack can stand guard of this gate to monitor who leaves or enters Sebring High School.
While it may not be the most attractive sight on our campus, it makes me feel safer on campus because I know that there is that layer of security at the entrance to my school.
Another improvement to Sebring High School is the replacement of the ancient bleachers that were in use last school year. These bleachers were noticeably worn down and dragged the appearance of the entire gymnasium down. Thankfully, The School Board of Highlands County found the funding to replace it. The gymnasium now looks more modern and does not look as monotone as it used to.
Finally, an achievement of The School Board that is worth mentioning is new fencing around every school campus. Florida is known to have open campuses, that both give a more naturalistic feel but also were a security weakness. With the new fences installed in every school, this weakness is no more and parents can leave their kids at school with more confidence.
Ultimately, it is clear that The School Board of Highlands County is answering two major issues: security and infrastructure. The updated security measures is a direct response to the sharp spike in violent crimes and other tragedies in our nation. The new measures even make me, a student, feel safer when I am switching classes or arriving on campus.
The second issue was infrastructure, something I wrote about back in May. Students were not content with the state of the facilities on their campus and wanted to see improvements. With all of the work our School Board has been putting in, I can see their desire to get our facilities in top quality. I pray that these improvements will continue to come as Superintendent Longshore and The School Board of Highlands County are doing amazing work for this school year.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.
