SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The McCarthey Family will fund a nationwide student essay competition, “Why a free press matters in a democracy,” in collaboration with the Boston Globe as media sponsor. The Boston Globe Foundation will provide prize awards to the winning essayists, and Westminster College in Salt Lake City will award a full tuition scholarship at the national awards ceremony to be held at the 15th Annual McCarthey Family Foundation Lecture Series: In Praise of Independent Journalism in the fall of 2020.
Students in grades six through eight, in grades nine through 12 and those at universities and colleges across the country are invited to submit essays examining the state of freedom of the press in the United States today in light of the First Amendment to the US Constitution. Winning essayists in each category will receive $5,000 in prize Monday Westminster College, a private liberal arts college with professional programs in an environment dedicated to civic engagement, will award the scholarship to the winning essayist with the highest ranking by the competition jury among the three categories. Call-for-entries and scholarship details will be announced in January 2020.
“This project furthers our commitment as a family to honor the legacy of our great-grandfather, US Senator Thomas Kearns, who purchased The Salt Lake Tribune in 1901, and the request of our father, Thomas K. McCarthey, to cultivate a ‘lasting legacy for an independent press,’” commented Philip G. McCarthey. “The support of the venerable, 147-year-old Boston Globe, winner of 26 Pulitzer Prizes, epitomizes freedom of the press at its finest,” noted McCarthey.
Boston Globe Deputy Managing Editor Marjorie Pritchard, who spearheaded the high-impact 2018 #FreePress editorial response from 429 publications across the United States to President Trump’s relentless assault on the news media, explained, “This project will bring the importance of a free press to new generations and will help re-store trust in what we do. We are now asking students from around the country to join us in addressing why a free press matters in our democracy.”
The competition is designed to (1) engage an often overlooked, yet technologically adept and thoughtful community — one that is vital to the future of a robust democracy; (2) leverage these fresh, unexpected, and disarming voices — uniquely capable of capturing the attention of voters of all persuasions — to play a significant role in our national discourse; (3) expand that current conversation by encouraging discussion at home and in school; (4) cultivate informed future citizens/voters; (5) create awareness of the need for technologies that combat mis/disinformation and of the need for long-term strategies that strengthen freedom of the press, and rebuild trust; (6) increase recognition of when and how press freedom is threatened and the dangers journalists face around the world.
Support for the national student competition is distinguished by its Honorary Advisory Committee: Rolena Adorno, Sterling Professor of Spanish, Yale University; Nick Akerman, Partner, Dorsey Whitney law firm, Former Watergate Prosecutor; Hala Al-Dosari, Inaugural Jamal Khashoggi Fellow, Washington Post, Scholar in Residence at the Center for Human Rights and Global Justice, New York University School of Law; Karen Attiah, Editor and Writer, Global Opinions, Washington Post; Eddie S. Glaude, Jr., Chair of the Center for African-American Studies & William S. Tod Professor of Religion and African-American Studies, Princeton University; Doris Kearns Goodwin, Pu-litzer Prize-winning presidential historian & author; Lee Huebner, Airlie Professor of Media and Public Affairs at George Washington University, former CEO & Publisher of the Paris-based International Herald-Tribune; Nancy Gibbs, Director, Kennedy School Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy, Edward R. Murrow Chair of Press, Politics, and Public Policy, Harvard Kennedy School, former editor in chief of Time; Neal Katyal, Paul and Patricia Saunders Professor of National Security Law at Georgetown University Law Center, former Acting Solicitor General of the United States; Barbara McQuade, Professor, University of Michigan Law School, Former U.S. Attorney; Jon Meacham, Pulitzer Prize-winning presidential biographer, editor and columnist; Norman J. Ornstein, American political scientist and resident scholar, American Enterprise Institute (AEI); Courtney Radsch, Director of Advocacy, Committee to Protect Journalists; Jason Rezaian, Global Opinions writer for the Washington Post, formerly the Post’s correspondent in Tehran; Laurence Tribe, Carl M. Loeb University Professor and Professor of Constitutional Law at Harvard Law School; Joyce White Vance, Distinguished Professor of the Practice of Law, University of Alabama, former U.S. Attorney; Jill Wine-Banks, Attorney, former Watergate Prosecutor.
Information on how to submit an entry will be made available after the first of the new year.
