By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Nearly 50 students had perfect assessment test scores in 2018 and many of them were present at Tuesday’s meeting of the School Board of Highlands County to be recognized for their achievement.
The meeting was held in the Sebring Middle School Commons/Auditorium to accommodate the students’ parents
The district’s three high schools had a total of 11 students who had perfect scores on a Florida Standards Assessment (FSA) or end of course (EOC) exam.
Among the district’s four middle schools, 18 students excelled with perfect scores on a Florida Standards Assessment (FSA) or end of course (EOC) exam.
The elementary level also performed well with 20 students, among the district’s nine elementary schools, earning a perfect score on a Florida Standards Assessment (FSA) in 2018.
School Board Member Isaac Durrance said Thursday he appreciated the efforts of the students and the support from their family and appreciates the hard work of the teachers in providing their students the opportunity to learn so much.
It takes a lot to make something like that happen and all the teachers have to be there in place and work hard and the students have to work hard, he said. The people around them need to have high expectations of the students.
Durrance said he is proud that so many earned perfect scores.
