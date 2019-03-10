Twenty-plus years, Mr. Telesco (Sammy) was sentenced to 25 years in state prison for an armed robbery. He was released many years later and placed on probation. A few years ago, he took a honeymoon cruise and did not call his probation officer for permission; he was sent back to prison for 15 months at a of cost to the Florida taxpayers of $30,000.
A while later, he violated his probation for possession of marijuana (which ls, ironically, legal to million of Americans in 11 states and Washington DC). He was again jailed and was released on probation.
A short time ago, noting county inmates working in DeVane Park, Lake Placid, he cast 16 packs of cigarettes (also referred to by the police as 320-plus cigarettes). This has apparently been conflated by the police as smuggling contraband into prison. Sammy is now facing the prospect of serving seven years of the remainder of his unserved sentence from 20-plus years ago (at a cost of our tax money of $147,000).
Three or four stupid decisions by Sammy, none of them in any way violent, can not justify this draconian responses of the state.
Florida has more people incarcerated than 46 other states. One glance at the police blotter in this newspaper will confirm that Highlands County is making a generous contribution to that sad statistic. And sadly it is entirely justified by the statutes.
Jack F. Culkin
Lake Placid
