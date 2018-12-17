SEBRING – The second of seven “The BIG SHOW Bass Tournament” at Lake Istokpoga survived a severe weather front that came through Friday night to produce an excellent day of fishing for the 17 pairs of fishermen that braved the forecast to fish on Saturday.
“We were faced with a couple of problems,” said Don Horton of the BIG SHOW Bass Tournament. “One we have Christmas in ten days so that $120 they spend to be in this tournament could be under the tree. So I am sure we lost some guys that would have liked to fish. The other factor was the weather, what they were calling for last night, it was scary. We were lucky, I came out this morning and not a raindrop in sight, we were lucky, we had a little rain but it ended up being a nice day.”
“We lost about ten groups due to the weather,” said Joe Kozic of the BIG SHOW Bass Tournament. “We had a bunch of guys from last month that did not fish today because they were worried about the storm front. Today we had some good catches, we only had one group that reached the limit of five fish, but we had some decent size fish today compared to last month when we only had one good size fish. All in all it was a good day.”
One of the good size bass was caught by Tangela Neff at a whopping weight of 7.2 pounds.
Tangela Neff stated they used Bruiser Bait Big Stick to catch the bass and noted that it was a team effort with her husband Corky to bring the fish in.
“We had to take the boat to the fish,” said Neff. “It was back in there pretty good in the Lilly pads and cattails.”
The Neff’s took overall first place with three fish for a total weight of 9.8 pounds, which earned them a tournament cash prize of $1,248.
Though the Neff’s proudly showcased their large bass they caught, it came in second as the team of Josh Caudill and Dean Dyer netted the biggest bass of the day at 7.4 pounds.
Caudill and Dyer caught two fish for a total of 8.5 pounds, which tied Brian Reeves and Tony Larsen who had a total of two fish for 8.5 pounds.
Due to Caudill and Dyer catching the bigger size bass, they earned second place and a check for $672.
Besides the Highlands News-Sun, the tournament is sponsored by Starbucks Coffee, Medlock Jigs, Boats by George, Highlands Home Improvement, Lake Placid Marine, Highlands Outboard Mobile Marine, Golf Hammock Country Club, Hayes Automotive Service Center and Reds T-Shirts & Decals.
Food was provided by the 863 Bar, Grill and Banquets which is located at the Golf Course at 3601 Placid Lakes Blvd, Lake Placid.
“We were excited about the turnout, especially after last night’s weather,” said Tim Smolarick, Publisher of the Highlands News-Sun. “We appreciate the ones that still came out today. I say we lost about ten, I know five or six personally from Tampa that the weather kept away. What we found is any time we can get out with the community in a different arrangement of venues and events and who does not enjoy a beautiful day out on the lake fishing. So we do like it and we will continue to sponsor it. Don and Joe do a good job.”
The next scheduled tournament, the third in the seven tournament series, will be on January 19, 2019 at Lake Istokpoga.
Anyone interested in participating in the next bass tournament, call Don Horton at 863-273-4998, or email donorton13@gmail.com. Or call Joe Kozic at 863-381-5794, or email joekozic@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.