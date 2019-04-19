As a part of the Sebring community I'd like to see a Peace Garden Memorial in replacement of the SunTrust Bank. A statue in remembrance of those lost lives of tragedies of our first responders, doctors, teachers, police officers, EMT, pastors and innocent civilians. A suggestion from Cecilio Acevedo.
Desiree Sicklesteel
Sebring
