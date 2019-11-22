William Sullivan

SEBRING — William Casey Sullivan, 39, of Lake Placid, is facing charges of raping a 13-year-old girl. The charges stem from new evidence of a DNA sample after the alleged rape in April 2018.

The DNA analysis from the state lab came back and points to Sullivan.

Sullivan — also known as Casey Sullivan, Wil Sullivan and Will — was convicted in June 2005 of “lewd/lascivious conduct on a victim under 16, attempted lewd/lascivious conduct on a victim under 12, transfer or display of obscenity to a minor and two counts of possession of child pornography in Okeechobee County,” according to a Highlands County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Deputies did not have to look far for Sullivan as he has been in the Highlands County Jail since an unrelated arrest on July 2 with a bond of $205,000. Charges from that arrest include sexual assault by a 21-year-old or older, sexual battery on a 16- or 17-year-old victim; obscene communication, using a computer to seduce, solicit or lure a child; obscene communication, traveling to meet after using a computer to lure a child; and public order crimes, using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

Law enforcement was alerted by a family member of the 16-year-old male victim from the July 2 incident.

Further investigation on July 2 led to two counts of drug possession without a prescription, possession of methamphetamine, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, tampering or destroying evidence and possessing drug equipment.

Sullivan has been out of jail since Jan. 1, 2018.

