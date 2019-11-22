SEBRING — William Casey Sullivan, 39, of Lake Placid, is facing charges of raping a 13-year-old girl. The charges stem from new evidence of a DNA sample after the alleged rape in April 2018.
The DNA analysis from the state lab came back and points to Sullivan.
Sullivan — also known as Casey Sullivan, Wil Sullivan and Will — was convicted in June 2005 of “lewd/lascivious conduct on a victim under 16, attempted lewd/lascivious conduct on a victim under 12, transfer or display of obscenity to a minor and two counts of possession of child pornography in Okeechobee County,” according to a Highlands County Sheriff’s Office press release.
Deputies did not have to look far for Sullivan as he has been in the Highlands County Jail since an unrelated arrest on July 2 with a bond of $205,000. Charges from that arrest include sexual assault by a 21-year-old or older, sexual battery on a 16- or 17-year-old victim; obscene communication, using a computer to seduce, solicit or lure a child; obscene communication, traveling to meet after using a computer to lure a child; and public order crimes, using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.
Law enforcement was alerted by a family member of the 16-year-old male victim from the July 2 incident.
Further investigation on July 2 led to two counts of drug possession without a prescription, possession of methamphetamine, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, tampering or destroying evidence and possessing drug equipment.
Sullivan has been out of jail since Jan. 1, 2018.
Those convicted of this type of thing should get a dozen years in the electric chair.
Agreed! They castrate people found guilty of this in other parts of the world! He is definitely sick!
