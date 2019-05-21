The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour Adult/Child Kickoff Classic saw some excellent scores posted by the participants on Saturday at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club.
The two-person, scramble format attracted 48 players and was a great way to start the summer golf season with family and friends on the well-manicured and fun Turtle Run course. Each adult and child had to hit at least one shot on each hole.
“We had a great day,” said Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club Professional and Sertoma Junior Golf Tour Director Andy Kesling. “Saturday was one of the best weather days we’ve had, we had some good scores and the format makes it a fun tournament. We had lunch after the round, gave out some awards and talked about what’s coming up for the summer with the Sertoma Junior Golf Tour.”
In the First Flight, Beckham Donovan and Curtis Donovan finished first with a score of 65, while Chad Lund and Sebring High School standout golfer Alyssa Jordan placed second with a 67, after a match of cards with the twosome of Brian Bone and Nixon Bone.
The Second Flight was won with a score of 70 by the dynamic duo of Toby Taylor and Zach Taylor, Wes Fann and Cole Fann came in a close second place with a 71 and Thomas Trevino and Benjamin Trevino were third with a 73.
The Third Flight was won by Omar DeJesus and his partner with a score of 74, while Tommy Moses and Owen Moses placed second with a 75 and Chris Griffin and Tyler Griffin finished third with a 76.
Gregg Harrt and Liam Helms won the Fourth Flight with a score of 80, Bobby Bergmann and Tommy Wohl came in second place with an 81 and Jason Walkup and Addison Walkup finished in third place with a score of 84.
After the round, everyone enjoyed lunch in the Island View Restaurant.
"Everyone seemed to have a good time," Kesling said.
The Sertoma Junior Tour is for boys and girls ages 6-18 who have some skill. There are tournaments held each week during the summer at different courses in the Heartland.
“We’re excited because this is the 25th year of the Sertoma Junior Golf Tour,” said Kesling, who competed on the Sertoma Junior Golf Tour as a youngster. “This is a great way for boys and girls to get involved in the sport and learn more about it. It’s an awesome game that teaches you a lot of life lessons. There are a lot of opportunities out there for kids playing junior golf.”
The age groups for boys: 6-8 play 6 holes from 200 yard marker (forward tees on par 3’s). 9-10 play 9 holes from the forward tees. Both of these divisions will ride in golf carts. A parent will need to be there to drive the child around course.
The 11-13 age group play 9 holes from men’s tees. 14-15 year olds play 18 holes from men’s tees. 16-18 year olds play 18 holes from men’s tees.
The age groups for girls: 10 and under play six holes from 200 yard marker forward tees on par 3’s. This division will ride in golf carts. A parent will need to be there to drive the child around course.
The 11-13 division play 9 holes from the women’s tees. 14-18 play 18 holes from a tee with a yardage between 5200–5600 yards.
We will count the best 5 out of the first 9 event finishes, plus the Tour Championship toward age division standings (drop poor finishes by playing in more events). The points won in these events will accumulate toward age division awards at the end of summer.
All golfers who play in at least 5 out of the first 9 events plus the Tour Championship will receive a trophy at our Awards Banquet (after Day 2 of the Tour Championship).
The cost are: $30 registration fee for summer. Tournament fees: Juniors playing 6 holes- $12. Juniors playing 9 holes- $15. Juniors playing 18 holes $20. Lunch is included in these fees. Two day events are double the cost.
Signing Up
E-mail Tour Director Andy Kesling @ sertomajrtour@gmail.com. Please sign your child up well in advance. Deadline for signing up for any event is 4 days in advance of the event date. To get your child’s tee time please check your e-mail 2 or 3 days in advance of tournament. Please be at your designated hole to tee off 10 minutes prior to your scheduled tee time.
The first Sertoma Junior Golf Tour event of the summer is set for Thursday, May 30 at Harder Hall Golf Club.
“We’re looking forward to our first tournament at Harder Hall,” Kesling said. “We hope a lot of kids sign up and come out. The younger you learn a sport the easier it is to improve. It’s one of the tougher sports but also one of the most rewarding.”
