SEBRING – The Summer Showdown, one of Sebring International Raceway’s biggest drag racing events of the year, will mark the halfway point of the season this Saturday and Sunday.
Sebring’s Summer Showdown will include big tire, small tire, factory street and true street classes with $9,000 in prize money on the line.
Gates open to spectators and competitors on both days at 9 a.m. Practice will begin Saturday at noon and two rounds of qualifying are scheduled for 4 p.m., followed by the first knockout round of racing.
Sunday’s schedule includes a full slate of head-to-head competition in all classes starting at 10:30 a.m.
Some of Florida’s best drag racing cars and drivers will be in the field and will give Sebring’s top weekly teams an opportunity to compete against state-wide competition.
In addition to drag racing, Florida’s US Drift Circuit will compete both days on tandem and solo circuits.
US Drift Circuit will provide rental opportunities for those wanting to test their own drifting skills for $35 per lap.
Other weekend events include the Summer Showdown car show featuring muscle, classic, sports, foreign and truck categories. Anyone who has purchased a $10 daily spectator ticket is eligible to enter their car in one of these categories with no additional entry fee. Car show registration is 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday and judging begins at 2 p.m.
Saturday evening a kid’s Power Wheels race will take place on the front stretch of the famed Raceway, and a burnout contest will be held on the tandem drift course. Both events are free to enter with paid admission.
Closing the night will be a Winner’s Circle Block Party with live music from one of Central Florida’s most popular bands – HardCandy. Plenty of ice-cold Yuengling, food and other beverages including Pepsi products will be available both days and during the concert.
Admission is $10 per day for adults and $5 for all children 12 and under. Midway camping at the Raceway is free, and electrical hookups in the competitor paddock are available for $20.
The Summer Showdown at Sebring International Raceway is sponsored in part by Excavation Point, Serious Concrete, Marmer Construction, Signs by Signtastic, Bull Gator Plumbing and Palmer Electric. Air & Electrical Services sponsors the season-long Air & Electrical Services Sebring Drag Racing Series presented by Comfortmaker.
