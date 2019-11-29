SEBRING — Johnathon Timothy Robert Sumner, 36, of Plant City, found himself in the Highlands County Jail last Friday thanks to a warrant out for his arrest on charges that included using a computer to solicit a child for sex.
According to arrest reports, detectives with the Special Victims Unit of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office conducted an undercover investigation online for child solicitation and exploitation. Posing as a 14-year-old girl, detectives were contacted by Sumner via email wanting to be “her” friend and asking if she would “like to learn anything naughty...”
Detectives communicated with Sumner through emails and text messages over the course of seven days, reports said. Sumner sent “her” several photos of his genitalia and repeatedly told “her” that he wanted to shave her genitals and have intercourse. Communication continued even after Sumner was made aware that he was communicating with a 14-year-old, according to reports.
In one message, Sumner tells “her” that if she let him perform oral sex on her, “it might be worth it to go to prison over that cuz wow...” reports said. Throughout their conversations, Sumner told “her” that her age didn’t bother him. Through their undercover persona, detectives told Sumner that “she” was afraid of getting pregnant and Sumner talked about not using a condom when they would have intercourse, according to reports.
A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was taken into custody by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and transported to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office where deputies took him into custody and transported him to jail.
Sumner has been charged with one count of felony cruelty towards a child transmit info harmful to minors; one count of felony using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony and three counts of felony obscene communication using a computer to seduce, solicit or lure a child. Sumner is currently in the Highlands County Jail on $95,000 bond.
