SEBRING — The Sun ‘n Lake of Sebring Improvement District voted to approve all three items on their action agenda on Friday — an automatic pump station for Deer Run, a drainage project and the initiation of the foreclosure process on 1,534 vacant lots.
According to the agenda, “DFC SCL Unit 12 LLC. (DFC) currently owns 1,534 parcels in Unit 12, all of which are more than five years delinquent.” Florida statutes do not allow the district to collect assessments more than five years past the date they become delinquent.
Delinquent assessments against DFC began in 2013. “The total amount of delinquent assessments on all 1,534 parcels is approximately $3.3 million,” the agenda stated. A demand letter was sent to DFC on Nov. 12, 2018, to bring the assessments current, but the district has not received a response. The district decided to move forward with a foreclosure action.
Normally, the cost for an attorney to handle a vacant land foreclosure case is a flat fee of $1,200 per lot. However, since there are 1,534 lots, John McClure, P.A. agreed to handle the foreclosure process for a flat fee of $32,000 plus costs, which are estimated not to exceed $5,000.
Tanya Cannady, general manager for Sun ‘n Lake, said, “Drainage maintenance continues to be a top district priority ... All maintenance and improvements are made with the intention of creating a better functioning drainage system for which the community can rely on during times when it is most needed.”
The district voted to award the bid for drainage improvements to Excavation Point, because the company’s bid of $192,158 was the lowest received. Polston Engineering has been working with the district staff to provide plans to improve drainage, and it recommended that the district accept Excavation Point’s bid.
“They [Excavation Point] have provided drainage, road and utility service in the past and their work has been exemplary,” Polston Engineering, Inc. state in a letter to the district.
Excavation Point will be replacing roadway culverts, cleaning culverts and swales, and improving swales. The district needed a company to clean and restore drainage ditches and remediate failed drainage systems.
Golf courses are always a priority for Sun ‘n Lake since it is a golfing community. The board of supervisors voted to approve the automatic pump station for Deer Run for $133,840.
The next regular meeting for the district is at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22 at the community center on 3500 Edgewater Drive in Sebring.
