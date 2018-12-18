SEBRING — The Board of Supervisors for the Sun ‘n Lake Improvement District of Sebring appointed a new supervisor at its Dec. 14 meeting.
Former President of the Board of Supervisors Mark Camp resigned on Nov. 7, 2018, leaving his seat vacant. Neal Hotelling was appointed to fill the vacancy that is set to expire on Jan. 7, 2019.
Camp had recently been re-elected for a term that was set to begin in January of 2019 and expire in January of 2023. Initially, the Board of Supervisors planned to appoint the new position with a term that would have expired in 2023.
However, the district received correspondence from Dave Halbig. According to Halbig’s letter, Camp’s term expires on Jan. 7, 2019, and Camp has not been sworn in for the term he was elected to fill.
“A candidate in my opinion cannot be appointed until that term begins,” Halbig stated in his letter to the district.
In response to Halbig’s correspondence, the district appointed Hotelling to fill the vacancy until Jan. 7, 2019, instead of January of 2023.
If Camp doesn’t show up at the annual land owner’s meeting, then Hotelling will fill that seat for the 2019-2023 term, Chrissy Hardman, board secretary for Sun ‘n Lake, said.
The board of supervisors gave each candidate for the supervisor position an opportunity to speak to the board and cite their qualifications. Judy Commire, Hotelling, Rick Hulbert and David McDonald applied for the empty seat. After candidates addressed the board, a vote was taken. Hotelling was appointed 4 to 1, with Supervisor Ray Brooks casting the dissenting vote.
Hotelling retired from Pebble Beach Company after 27 years of service. He was named Manager of the Year by his employer in 1994. He was the golf operations managers from 1991 to 1996, and he was the director of corporate affairs and legal affairs from 1996 until 2000.
In 2000, Hotelling became the director of licensing and special projects and marketing. He remained in this position until he retired earlier in 2018.
In order to better understand the government of Highlands County, he participated in Leadership Highlands during the previous year.
After the appointment of Hotelling, resident Tom Kosty addressed the Board of Supervisors. Kosty said, “You are putting people on the board without the popular vote. It is taken out of the hands of the people.”
However, the charter for Sun ‘n Lake states that a new supervisor will be appointed by the Board of Supervisors within 45 days of a vacancy, and the board filled the empty seat within the required timeline.
Supervisors are elected to staggered four-year terms so that each year one supervisor’s term will expire. This ensures that the board is not filled with all new members at one time.
