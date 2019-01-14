SEBRING —The Board of Supervisors for the Sun ‘n Lake Improvement District of Sebring appointed a new supervisor, Neal Hotelling, at its Dec. 14 meeting, and on Friday, the district unanimously appointed him again as the new supervisor.
The Highlands News-Sun previously reported former President of the Board of Supervisors Mark Camp resigned on Nov. 7, 2018, leaving his seat vacant. Neal Hotelling was appointed to fill the vacancy that expired on Jan. 7, 2019.
Camp had recently been re-elected for a term that was set to begin in January of 2019 and expire in January of 2023. Initially, the Board of Supervisors planned to appoint the new position with a term that would have expired in 2023.
However, the district received correspondence from Dave Halbig. According to Halbig’s letter, Camp’s term expired on Jan. 7, 2019, and Camp had not been sworn in for the term he was elected to fill.
“A candidate in my opinion cannot be appointed until that term begins,” Halbig stated in his letter to the district.
In response to Halbig’s correspondence, the district appointed Hotelling to fill the vacancy until Jan. 7, 2019, instead of January of 2023. He was appointed again at Friday’s meeting.
Hotelling retired from Pebble Beach Company after 27 years of service. He was named Manager of the Year by his employer in 1994. He was the golf operations managers from 1991 to 1996, and he was the director of corporate affairs and legal affairs from 1996 until 2000.
In 2000, Hotelling became the director of licensing and special projects and marketing. He remained in this position until he retired earlier in 2018.
Besides appointing Hotelling again, the board of supervisors also awarded World Design Marketing the contract to market the community. The cost for marketing will be $30,250 plus monthly fees. The vote was 3-2 with supervisors Ray Brooks and Neal Hotelling dissenting.
We have to figure out what to do out the 2,000 lots the county owns in Sun ‘n Lake, Supervisor Brooks said. “Without having something worked out with the county, it will be a waste of money [for marketing],” he said.
Supervisor Joe Branson said, “Take this first step [of marketing] and try to work out different terms on lots with the county. I think we should take this step.”
The marketing company was given the contract and Hotelling, who voted against the motion, will be the point of contact for the marketing agency. Even though I voted no, I’m willing to work with these people, he said. “They offer some good things.”
General Manager of Sun ‘n Lake Improvement District Tanya Cannady said, “As of Dec. 4, 2018, Highlands County owned 1,369 buildable lots within the Sun ‘n Lake District boundaries. The current process to sell these lots requires the County to conduct sales through Invitations to Bid (ITB). They have set the minimum bid thresholds for bidding on their website for the Sun ‘n Lake lots and other lots for sale throughout the county.
“The County has approximately 130 Sun ‘n Lake lots on their website for sale at this time. We want to assist the county in promoting the lots. We want to get the word out.”
