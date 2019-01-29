The MGA Couples Tournament was recently held at the Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club. There were 40 twosomes for a total of 80 golfers. There were five flights in the competition. First place received $80 per team, second place received $60 per team and third received $50 per team.
In the First Flight the twosome of Neil and Lisa Sawatzky and Brian and Wlima Hannon came out on top with 111. The team of Neil and Jeanne Brown and Tim Andrews and Joan Cowen placed second with a 114 after a match of cards. Coming in third were couples Bob and Jeanne Fischer and Leroy and Debbie Ceresa with a 114.
The Second Flight ended in a three-way tie. The duos of Jim and Nancy Jonas and Mike and Lin Price came out on top with a 118 after a match of cards. The pairs of Doyle and Barb Harris and George and Mary Ellen Charko placed second with 118. Third place went to couples Don Gemmel and Laurie Munro and Rick and Sue Batting also at 118.
Flight Three was won by the twosomes of Mike Craffey, Kirsten Rasmussen, Don Garvey and Diane Smith with a 113. Coming in second were Jack and Martha Sullivan and Mark and Marianne Wisternoff with 114. Third place went to Stan and Carol Doyle, Gord Gwynne and Gloria Patterson with a 122.
Bill and Shirley McCormick and Rick and Jean Pflanz placed in first in the Fourth Flight with a 104. In second place was Bob and Sue Sampson and Jim and Shirley Van Horn at 106. Coming in third were the duos of Jim and Gaye Garrison and Steve and Joyce Seward with a 113.
The Fifth Flight went to the twosomes of Ken and Trina Snyder and Russ and Bev Rudd with a 112. Don and Olivia Sliwicki and Alan and Terri Warner claimed second place with a 113 after a match cards. Homer and Gay Nichols and Lee and Marianne Mowry claimed third with a 113.
Men’s Member Tourney
The Men’s MGA member golf tournament at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club had a great turnout. There were a total of 68 pairs adding up to be 136 golfers that participated in the two-day tournament that consisted of 6 flights. There also was a Closest to the Pin contest for each day.
The First Flight gross first place winners were the duo of Peter Delongchamp and Cullen Lovett with a 137. Placing second was the pair of George Forrest and Rob Widmeyer with a 150. The team with the lowest net was Paul Sippl and Neil Sawatzky with a 121. After a match of cards, Dave Lamb and Robert Peters claimed second with 129. Third place went to Andrew Piecuch and Bruce Davidson with a 129.
The Second Flight gross winners were Russ Rudd and Ricky Weppler with a 144. The twosome of Greg Long and Terry Bogart placed second at 149. The lowest net first place winners were the duo of Richard Butler and Frank Guglielmi with a 117. Dave Marvin and William Hallam claimed second with 125. Rounding out the top three were Virgil Elliott and Charles Shields with a 127.
The golfers with the lowest net in the Third Flight were Stan Doyle and Don Secrist with a 126 after a match of cards. Second went to Robert Kroeger and Ray Brooks with a 126. Dan Dilts and Larry Debriyn were third with a 127. The team with the lowest gross was Howard Umphress and James Barnhart with 153. Coming in second was Jerry Arthur and Tim Andrews with a 159 after a match of cards.
The Fourth Flight lowest gross winners were Jerry Trevey and Don Blemker with a 150. Placing second was Owen Zwicker and Dick Gioiosa with a 159. Placing first with the lowest net was the team of William McCormick and Jack Gunn with 126. Michael Hurley and Omar Dejesus claimed second with 128. The duo of John Linden and Michael Craffey were third with 130 after a match of cards.
In the Fifth Flight, the twosome of Leonard Roberts and Wally Murner placed first with a low gross of 156. The pair of Frank Schwartz and Dean Sykes came in second with 158. With a low net of 123 the duo of Bob Butz and Harry Blowers placed first. William Stegall and Harold Hewlett claimed second with a 129 after a match of cards. Third place was won by Chuck Rafatti and Charles Brown with 129.
Flight Six low net was won by James Jones and Dale Benfield with a 127 after a match of cards. Alan Warner and Roger Jones were second with a 133. The pair of Art Bourdeau and Howard Duncan came in third with 136. Russel Wilkins and Jerry Duball placed first with a low gross of 163. The twosome of Lee Mowry and Glenn Bille placed second at 165.
The closest to the pin on day 1 of the contest were Terry Austin on hole No. 8 at 6-feet, 9 inches and Howard Umphress on No.18 at 6-feet, 2 inches.
