The Sun ‘N Lake Men’s Golf Association held it’s annual Sweetheart Open recently. The Valentine’s themed tournament had six flights drew in 124 couples who adding up to 248 golfers who battled for first and closest-to-the-pin on both Deer Run and Turtle Run.
In the First Flight, the foursome of Herb and Sherry Cowen, Jeff Alexander and Mary Domm placed first with a net of 106.4. Placing in second was the team of Paul and Jaqueline Anderson, Tommy and Lisa Lovett with 106.9. Scott Gunn, Tracey Destedt-Gunn, Rob and Sue Widmeyer claimed third with 107. Ron and Cynthia Cottrill, Neil and Lisa Sawatzky came in first with a gross of 118.
Flight Two’s net gross winners was decided by matched cards. The squad of Tim Andrews, Joan Cowen, Neil and Jeanne Brown placed in first with 106.1. Coming in second was the team of Jerry and Donna Trevey, Don and Gracie Martin with 106.1. Third place went to Tom and Kathleen Ness, Brian and Wilma Hannon with 109. The Gross winners were Jerry and Valerie Arthur, Luke and Ali McLellan with 118.
Mark and Barb Caramanna, Mark and Marianne Wisternoff claimed first with a net of 106.8 in the Third Flight. The foursome of Robert and Jeanne Fischer, Dale and Marilyn Goby came in second with 108.5. Coming in third was the team of Howard and Helen Umphress, Jim and Debbie Lawrence with 109.4. The gross winners were Lon and Brenda Rickert, Lionel Lamontagne and Linda Powell with 124.
The team of Glenn and Peg Bille, Lee and Marianne Mowry won the Fourth Flight with a net of 104.4. Dick and Sue Gioiosa, Michael and Margie Hansen claimed second with 105.5. Finishing third was the foursome of Jim and Gaye Garrison, Steve and Joyce Seward with 106.5. Jerry and Joan Denstorff, Wally Edgell and Jennifer Munro came in first with a gross of 118.
In the Fifth Flight, the foursome of Rodger and Barbara Cottrell, Keith and Sharon Boehme was first with a net of 105.9. The team of Russ and Bev Rudd, Kenneth and Trina Snyder came in second with 109.3. In third was the squad of Cliff and Cecile Wood, Frank and Mary Ellen Bean with 109.4. Finishing first with a gross of 127 was the quartet of Art and Dorothy Bourdeau, John and Sharron O’Malley.
The Sixth Flight was won by the foursome of Jerry and Jan Benson, Gordon and Kay Conkling with total net of 106.3. Coming in second was the team of Wayne and Joan Benson, Chuck and Colleen Rafatti with 108.3. In third was the squad of James and Lou Jones, Don and Cheryl Blemker with 109.1. The first place gross winners were John Vester, Ellen Myers, Homer and Gay Nichols with 124.
The Deer Run closest-to-the-pin winners were Sue McAllister on hole No. 13 at 4-feet, 7 inches and Mike Gilpin on No. 18 at 2-feet, 8 inches.
The Turtle Run closest-to-the-pin winners were Barb Calandra at 7-feet, 4 inches on No. 6, and Bill Schmits at 14-feet, 4 inches on No. 15.
