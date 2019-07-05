SEBRING — The national holiday celebrating America’s birth as a country was kicked off Wednesday with events in the afternoon and fireworks at night in Sun ‘n Lake of Sebring.
During the heat of the day, Greg Dickson and his crew were busily working through the thick humidity of the above-average record heat. They were quickly setting up the pyrotechnics for the night’s firework show. The surrounding areas of the Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club were barred off in anticipation of the expected large crowd that attend this event every year. With expectations high, the hot and humid weather well into the 90’s and with expected lightning and thunderstorms, it put the whole event, especially the fireworks show, in question.
It was raining at the scheduled 5 p.m. start time for the event, but guests arrived anyway. Locals continued to stream in even under the possibility that the festivities may be canceled.
Ariel Starling Fells, the director of community services for the Sun ‘n Lake Improvement District, said, “The plan is, as soon as this weather clears up, we will continue with the evening. We still have fireworks scheduled at nine o’clock … but we are setting off these fireworks tonight.”
As the clock ticked closer to the scheduled fireworks display, the festivities continued regardless. Several vendors of food, drink, popcorn, and a DJ playing music waited patiently for the rain to clear. The DJ revved up the crowd as it trickled in and the rain poured heavily putting everything in jeopardy; however, the community kept arriving to support the event and to celebrate The United States of America’s Independence Day.
Fortunately, the rain cleared up later on in the night, only to reveal a beautiful amber pink sky and nature’s own light display of lightning. The mood changed, the crowd grew as more people arrived and the show went on as planned.
Highlands County continued to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday in the sweltering heat Thursday with crowds attending Highlands Little Theatre’s Patriotic Revue where they found relief in the air-conditioned facility. The red, white and blue celebration was 30 minutes long and was repeated every hour to benefit the theater’s scholarship fund.
Residents in Tanglewood kicked the day off with a parade of golf carts, all decorated in a patriotic theme.
Fireworks displays were also scheduled for Thursday night over Lake Verona in Avon Park, over Lake June in Lake Placid and over Lake Jackson in Sebring, barring any delays due to forecasted thunderstorms in the area.
