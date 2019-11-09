Highlands News-Sun staff
SEBRING — The Sun ‘N Lake Men’s Golf Association held its Halloween Couples Golf Tournament and saw a good-sized field of 144 golfers turn out to enjoy excellent weather and playing conditions. A Halloween Party and Dance took place after play.
In Flight 1, low gross went to the team of Larry Hudson, Mary Hudson, Don Gemmell and Laurie Munro with a 60.
The team of Virgil Elliott, Lynda Elliott, Dan Stegall and Denise Stegall won low net on the basis of matching cards with a score of 54. Dave Halbig, Gloria Halbig, Curt McCullough and Karen McCullough were second with a 54 and Bill Murray, Michelle Murray, John Brown and Bonnie Brown were third with a net 55.
In Flight 2, Jerry Denstorff, Joan Denstorff, Wally Edgell and Jennifer Munro won low gross with a score of 63.
Taking low net honors was the team of Kathy Debriyn, Larry Debriyn, John Celebre and Laurie Celebre with a 54, while Dan Dilts, Charlene Dilts, Dave Ashley and Diane Ashley were second with a 55. Greg Long, Tish Long, Lary Gaver and Joanne Gaver were third with a 56.
The team of Richard Butler, Becky Butler, Frank Guglielmi and Margaret Guglielmi took low gross in Flight 3 with a score of 65.
Mike Hansen, Margin Hansen, Jim Noonan and Mary Ellen Noonan won low net with a 58, while Pete Salm, Peggy Salm, Terry Bogart and Kareen Bogart took second on the basis of matching cards with a 59. Doug Coe, Mary Coe, Bob Gustin and Nancy Gustin were third with a 59.
In Flight 4, Dale Benfield, Pale LaReau, Homer Nichols and Gay Nichols won low gross with a 66.
Jerry Wannamaker, Skye Wannamaker, Craig Herrick and Sherry Herrick took low net with a 54, while Gary Vanhoorne, Pat Vanhoorne, Jim Alfieri and Donna Alfieri took second on matching cards with a 59. John Anderson, Sherry Anderson, Dan Reece and Pam Bailey were third with a 59.
Closest-to-the-pins were to Greg Anderson (No. 2, 13-feet-8-inches); Diane Ashley (No. 6, 6-feet-5); Terry Bogart (No. 12, 1-foot-10); and Joanne Garver (No. 15, 14-feet-9).
