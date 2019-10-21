Highlands News-Sun staff
SEBRING — The Sun ‘N Lake Men’s Golf Association drew 84 players to a two-day tournament, held Thursday and Friday. Thursday’s play was a two-man scramble on the Deer Run course, while Friday was two-man best ball over the Turtle Run course. There were nine new members in the field.
In Flight 1, Bruce Peterson and John Peterson placed first on the basis of matching cards after a two-day score of 119. Greg Long and Bob Butz were second, also with a 119.
George Beres and Curtis McCullough were third on matching cards with a score of 126, while Bill Murray and John Brown placed fourth with a 126.
In Flight 2 it was another match of cards, this time going to John Celebre and Dr. Wally Edgell, with a score of 122, while Mike Bloss and Rex Smolek were second with a 122. Ron Cottrill and Kenneth Ross were third with a 125, while Pete Salm and Jerry Arthur placed fourth on matching cards with a score of 126.
In Flight 3, John Beatrice and Bob Felicetti were first with a 120, followed Don Spahn and Robert Fischer, who placed second on matching cards with a 123. Omar DeJesus and Ronald Archer were third with a 123, followed by James Perkins and James Kelleher, who were fourth with a 127.
In Flight 4, John Otto and Larry Debriyn were first with a 199, while the duo of Jerry Trevey and Craig Herrick placed second on matching cards with a score of 122. Russell Wilkins and Cliff Klein were third with a 122 and Dale Sorenson and James Perry placed fourth with a 126.
In Flight 5, Dave Irwin and Mauricio Puerta placed first with a 123, with the team of Ed Strohl and Wayne Benson right behind with a 124. Karl Reich and Don Sliwicki were third with a 128 and David Ashley and Tim Albea were fourth with a score of 130.
Closest-to-the-pins were won by Bill Norcross (1-feet-10-inches), Virgil Elliott (8-0), Bob Felicetti (1-4) and Bill Norcross (2-2.5) on Thursday, with Cliff Klein (5-11.5), Virgil Elliott (7-1), Ken Ross (13-2) and Lee Mowry (10-6).
Jake June West golf
On Wednesday, the Lake June West Men’s Golf Association was in action, with the team of Tony Notaro, Jack Lorenz, Larry Heath and Jack Clegg placing first with a 42, followed by the team of Ron Cobert, Mike Rogers, Dennis Mathew and Tom Molloy. Notaro had both KPs, 18-3 from the pin on No. 2 and 4-3 away from the stick on No. 8.
On Thursday, Oct. 10, it was a Mixed Scramble, with the team of Tony Notaro, Jo Anne McGill, Panda Burton, Don Leaver and Sandy Page placing first with a 51 and the team of Ron and Carol Cobert, Margaret Schultz, Larry Heath and Bob and Elaine Orr taking second with a 52. Elaine Orr (2-9) and Bob Orr (11-7) had closest-to-the-pin.
On Thursday, Oct. 17, Ron & Carol Cobert, Bobbie Snow, Don Leaver and Bob & Elaine Orr placed first with a 53, with the team of Tony Notaro, Jo Anne McGill, Margaret Schultz, Larry Heath, Sandy Page and Marie Barrettt placing second with a 55. Sandy Page had closest-to-the-pin with a distance of 7-6.
