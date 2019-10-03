By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Sun ‘N Lake supervisors want some amended rules on how long someone appointed to fill a vacant seat can hold that seat before standing for election.
Currently, any appointee to a popularly elected seat may hold the seat until the term expires or until he or she resigns, said Tanya Cannady, general manager of Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring. What the Board of Supervisors wants from the Board of County Commission, she said, is to have that person stand for a vote at the next general election.
If there is no general election prior to the end of that term, she said, then the term would expire and residents would choose someone in a special election.
Either way, resident voters in the district would have a decision in who stays in the seat, she said.
That’s among the changes district officials asked of county commissioners on Tuesday, but county commissioners were reluctant to make that change that day.
Commission Vice Chair Ron Handley said, according to state statutes governing special improvement districts, any appointee should serve out that entire term, whether a general election comes first or not.
When asked by Commissioner Don Elwell, Spring Lake Improvement District Manager Joe DeCerbo said their supervisors appoint a resident to fill a vacancy for the rest of the unexpired term.
Sun ‘N Lake, however, has run into some questions regarding how a vacancy was handled last fall.
Mark Camp, who had been elected in November to serve another four-year term, resigned. Cannady told the Highlands News-Sun that he gave no reason in his resignation email, but said it was effective as of November.
The rest of the supervisors appointed Neal Hotelling to fill Camp’s seat on Dec. 14, 2018, but then also voted in January to reappoint him to the seat for the full four years, Cannady said.
Under the code that governs the district, they had to appoint someone within 45 days, Cannady said.
County Attorney Joy Carmichael said the fact that Camp was elected to serve those four years makes this a challenging matter.
“That was handled incorrectly,” said Elwell, who suggested that the state may have a process to solve this quandary.
Cannady told commissioners on Tuesday that Sun ‘N Lake has had so many appointments to cover vacant seats in the last five years, and has had such a strange situation with this one, that it would be good to have this spelled out in the district’s code.
Since the district was created by county ordinance in 1974, the County Commission must make changes to its code.
Elwell remarked that he thought any change giving residents more participation in choosing a supervisor would be good.
“I agree with you,” said Handley, who serves as commission liaison to Sun ‘N Lake, “but from a practical standpoint, it doesn’t follow the statute.”
The next general election is 2020, which gives some time to find an answer. County commissioners asked Carmichael to get an opinion from the Florida Attorney General’s Office on the matter.
In the meantime, Commission Chair Jim Brooks continued the hearing on proposed Sun ‘N Lake code changes until the Oct. 15 commission meeting.
