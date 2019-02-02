The WGA held a two-day tournament at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club with 100 members paired up to play a net best-ball on each of Sun ‘N Lake’s courses, Deer run and Turtle run, for two days. There was a closest to the pin and longest drive contest on each course.
The overall winners for the two day tournament were Angie Zablocki and Deb Bibler with 116.
The longest drives on day 1 were Barb Harris on hole No. 1, Kathy De Briyn on No. 9, Zablocki on No. 10 and Joan Benson on No. 18. On day 2 Diane Reidy had the longest drive on No. 4, Gay Nichols on No.9, De Briyn on No. 11 and Mary Ellen Noonan on No. 14.
On both days of competition in the First Flight the duo of Sheila Delongchamp and Holly Perrow and the twosome of Kathy Debryn and Sherry Anderson tied for first with 123. Lisa Lovett and Cynthia Cottrill claimed third with 124.
In the Second Flight, the pair of Joan Denstorff and Annette Schmits were first with 117. Joan Roberts and Betty Otto claimed second with 123. The twosome of Linda Camp and Beverly Phillips came in third with 126.
Flight Three was won by Margy Vogel and Bonnie Brown with 126. Coming in second was Donna Pribble and Gloria Halbig at 127. The team of Kristen Rasmussen and Jo Ann Sutton were third with a 128.
Jacqueline Anderson and Jacqui Traverse-Thomas came out on top in the Fourth Flight with a 120. Nancy Gustin and Diane Reidy tied for second with the team of Laurie Munro and Barb Harris at 123.
In the Fifth Flight, Claire Colliver and Jean Harrington came in first with a 121. The pair of Mary Coe and Dottie Mettling were second at 126. Third place went to the team of Diane Smith and Bobbi Hafiz with a 128.
Flight Six was won by the twosome of Charlotte Dilts and Joan Benson with a 121. Coming in second was Diana Johnson and Josette Devore with 122. Pat Van Horne and Carolyn Halkyer were third at 123.
The closest to the pin competition on day one was won by Skye Wannamaker on No. 2 with a shot that was within 24-feet, 7 inches. Diana Johnson on No. 6 at 3-feet, Paulette Schwartz on No. 12 at 47-feet, 1 inch, and Judy Granger on No. 15 at 15-feet, 10 inches.
On day two, the closest to the pin winners were Bonnie Milberg on No. 2 with a shot that was within 25-feet, 5 inches, Diane Ashley on No. 8 at 1-foot, 4 inches, Peg Salm on No. 13 at 19-feet, 9 inches and Charlotte Wall on No. 18 was within 17-feet, 8 inches.
