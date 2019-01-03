SEBRING — If county commissioners agree on Jan. 8, Highlands County could have the same Sunday morning alcohol sales as Lake Placid.
Development Services Director Benjamin Dunn has a proposed amendment to Chapter 3 of the Highlands County Code of Ordinances, proposing the county allow alcohol sales from grocery stores and restaurants starting at 7 a.m. on Sunday and ending at 2 a.m. Monday.
It would, essentially, align Sunday sales with the rest of the week. It would also make it possible for visitors to the county to purchase alcohol on Sunday morning, whether with Sunday brunch or for a gathering that afternoon.
Part of the push has come from Sugar Sand Distillery being open at 11 a.m. on Sunday for tourists, but being unable to sell product to any visitor until after 1 p.m. Casey Wohl Hartt, lead marketer for the Tourist Development Council — under Dunn — said other issues have been the inability for visitors to order a mimosa (Champagne and orange juice) with Sunday brunch or for organizers of weekend tourist events to have any alcohol served or sold on Sunday.
“Tourists from other areas expect that,” Hartt said.
Dunn said local winery Henscratch Farms and Jaxson’s, Lake Placid’s local lakeside restaurant, would also benefit from the change.
It may also prompt other businesses to open earlier on Sunday to capitalize on that market, Dunn said.
“It’s one of those things where it’s always been the rule,” Dunn said. “Putting on my ‘economic development hat,’ when we go on vacation, we’ll have a mimosa with brunch.”
Highlands County needs to “be open to those opportunities,” Dunn said.
Dunn doesn’t really expect people to buy a lot of alcohol at 7 a.m., but thinks the law should be consistent with the rest of the week.
As for dangers, Dunn said people understand the consequences or not being responsible before getting behind the wheel of a car once they’ve had too much to drink.
The town of Lake Placid has opened up alcohol sales for Sunday morning within the town limits. Sebring and Avon Park allow alcohol sales on Sunday the same way the county currently does: From 1 p.m. Sunday until 2 a.m. Monday.
In most other jurisdictions in Florida’s Heartland, alcohol sales were allowed on weekdays and Saturdays from early in the morning to 2 a.m. the next day.
Research also showed the following:
• Hardee County also has the same restrictions as Highlands County currently has, with all alcohol sales allowed only between 1 p.m. Sunday and 2 a.m. Monday.
• The city of Wauchula, in Hardee County, has the same Sunday restrictions as Hardee County.
• Okeechobee County also keeps a restriction on all alcohol sales from 1 p.m. Sunday to 2 a.m. Monday. Stores can only sell beer or wine, but restaurants can serve beer, wine or distilled spirits.
• The city of Okeechobee only allows beer or wine sales from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday.
• Arcadia, in DeSoto County, allows all alcohol sales in stores or restaurants after 1 p.m. Sunday, but cuts off all sales at midnight. Research did not turn up DeSoto County’s restrictions.
• Glades County allows alcohol sales to start any day at 5:30 a.m., ending at 2 a.m. the next day. However, grocery and package stores can only sell beer and wine, while restaurants can sell beer, wine and distilled spirits.
• Likewise, Buckhead Ridge allows stores to sell beer and wine only from 5:30 a.m. on any day until 2 a.m. the next day, while restaurants can sell any alcohol during those same hours.
• Moore Haven, however, allows the sale of all alcohol, all days, with the only cut-off time being from 2-3 a.m.
• In Hendry County, any alcohol can be bought from stores or restaurants all days of the week from 5:30 a.m. until 2 a.m. the next day.
• The city of LaBelle has the same permissions/restrictions as Hendry County.
• The city of Clewiston allows alcohol sales in stores from 7 a.m. Sunday until 2 a.m. Monday. Restaurants cannot start serving alcohol until noon.
• Fort Meade in Polk County allows grocery sales of all alcohol from noon Sunday until midnight, but doesn’t allow any Sunday alcohol sales in restaurants.
• By contrast with Fort Meade, Lake Wales allows stores to sell any alcohol on any day from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. the following day. Restaurants can start selling alcohol any day from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. the next day.
The Polk County Commission, in 2018, voted 3-2 to allow alcohol sales from 7 a.m. Sunday to 2 a.m. Monday.
Commissioners Melony Bell, Bill Braswell and Todd Dantzler voted yes, while Commissioners John Hall and George Lindsey voted no.
