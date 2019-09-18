The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the third week of September gives anglers the waning of the full moon toward the last quarter moon phase which occurs Saturday, and a fall season like weather forecast with an east northeast medium to heavy wind Thursday through Saturday. Ideal fishing winds will occur today and Sunday.
All fishing factors considered; anglers will experience fall like weather as a medium to heavy northeast wind prevails. A minor cold front arrives Thursday dropping temperatures into the 84-degree range and then a gradual warming back to 90 degrees by the middle of next week.
The last quarter moon phase occurs on Saturday which means the sunset period and sunrise period will produce above average results. However the water temperatures are still too hot for many lakes to produce due to a low dissolved oxygen rate which will continue until water temperatures decline to 80 degrees or lower.
The low dissolved oxygen period of the day occurs from 3-7 a.m. so lakes without depths greater than twelve feet will not produce well until after a day of bright sunlight causing vegetation to produce oxygen. The high dissolved oxygen period of the day occurs therefore from 3-7 p.m. Fish will be most active in these lakes during this period.
Best Fishing Days: Friday through Sunday will be the best fishing days, with the sunset and sunrise periods being most active as the last quarter moon phase helps these two solar periods.
The Major Fishing Period: The moon is overhead today at 4:19 p.m. and the sunset at 7:27 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 4-5 from 4-8 p.m. Daily this period moves later into the day by 45 minutes and will increase one number by the weekend.
The Minor Fishing Period: The moonset occurs today at 10:55 a.m. and solar noon at 1:18 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour but the feed rating will hold steady.
Prime Monthly Periods: Sept. 26-30, strong new moon; Oct. 11-15, full moon; Oct. 25-30, new moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $250 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, want to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are? Call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake Plan’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.70 feet above sea level. 38.70 feet is the current high-level mark but will be raised gradually to the annually high mark of 39.50 feet by Oct. 15. The minimum low-level is 38.25 feet and will gradually be raised to the annual high mark of 39 feet by Oct. 15.
S68 Spillway Status: All gates are closed in order to store water for the fall, winter and spring seasons. Unless another severe rain event occurs at the end of this year’s hurricane season, South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s objective is to store as much water as possible throughout central Florida.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on 25 lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.
