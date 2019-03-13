The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the second week of March gives anglers the first quarter moon phase and a typical spring-like weather forecast which will produce excellent water temperatures for fish to feed at the highest rates of the year.
All fishing factors considered; besides a little too much wind today and Thursday— nothing that should alter your fishing plans unless you use a very small boat— anglers will enjoy ideal water temperatures for fish to feed-at-will during the sunrise and sunset periods.
The first quarter moon phase begins Thursday which always means the moon will be overhead during the sunset period and underfoot during the sunrise period. Therefore both periods will produce better-than-average feeding activity today through Friday.
There is a mild cold front forecast to enter the state on Friday evening which will produce a pre-front feeding period sometime between Friday’s sunset period and Saturday’s sunrise period.
Best Fishing Days: Thursday and Friday will produce the best feed rating as the sun rises and sets with perhaps a slightly better rating during the sunset period. Heavy fog during the morning hours will have a negative effect on fish remaining close to cover vegetation.
Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 7:07 p.m. and the sunset at 7:33 p.m. and will produce a feed intensity rating of 5-6 from 6-8:30 p.m. And the moon underfoot period occurs at 6:40 a.m. today and the sunrise at 7:38 a.m. which will produce a 5-rating from 6-8:30 a.m. Daily these periods move later by an hour.
Minor Fishing Period: Today the moon-rise occurs at 12:10 p.m. and solar noon at 1:35 p.m. which will produce a feed intensity rating of 3-4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour.
Prime Monthly Periods: March 18-23 full moon, April 2-8 new moon, and 16-21 full moon, May 1-6 new moon, and 15-20 full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 6-hour spring charter for $250.00 for one or two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Cold water and raingear provided. Custom bass fishing charter package options available. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.23 feet above sea level, which is below the current high-level of 39.50”. The minimum low-level currently is 38.50’. S68 Spillway Status: (Tuesday 4 a.m.) All gates closed
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage.
ou’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.
