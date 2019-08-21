The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the third week of August gives anglers the arrival of the last quarter moon phase on Friday and a rainy season weather forecast pattern.
All fishing factors considered, anglers will have the best chance of success during the sunset period. And for anglers fishing the deeper lakes the sunrise period will be fairly good too. Fish and bass especially will be holding at depths of twelve to eighteen feet where dissolved oxygen rates are significantly better than at shallow depths of ten feet or less.
The shallow lakes during the summer months experience a dangerously low dissolved oxygen rate during the 3-7 a.m. hours. The deeper open water grass beds will be the only major areas of feeding activity, which will still be at a much lower feed rate than a deeper lake enables in its deeper much cooler water column.
The good news for the remainder of this week an ideal easterly fishing wind is forecast to occur. A wind speed of eight to ten miles per hour is predicted to occur during the minor fishing period of the day 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. And late Saturday night and Sunday morning a south will occur and continue through Tuesday.
Best Fishing Days: Great sunset fishing will occur Thursday through Saturday as the underfoot moon, sunset and the high dissolved oxygen rate of the day occurs during the same three hour period. The sunrise period will have the overhead moon occurring but the low dissolved oxygen period of the day will be occurring. This will cause fish in shallow lakes to be much less energetic than fish in deeper lakes with healthy vegetation at the twelve to eighteen foot depths. So if you’re fishing deeper lakes during the 6-9 a.m. period, you could experience a 4-rating.
Major Fishing Period: The moon is underfoot today at 5:59 p.m. and the sunset at 7:58 p.m. and will create a feed intensity rating of 3-4 from 5-9 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 45 minutes and will increase to a 4-5 rating Thursday through Saturday from 6-9 p.m.
Minor Fishing Period: The moon will rise today at 11:46 a.m. and solar noon occurs at 1:28 p.m. and will create a feed intensity rating of 3 today from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes and remains in the 3 range unless there is bright sunlight prevailing in which case a 4-rating will occur.
Prime Monthly Periods: Aug. 27-Sept. 2 super new moon, Sept. 12-16 weak full moon, 26-30 strong new moon, Oct. 11-15 full moon, 25-30 new moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour summer charter for $250.00 for up to three anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, want to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are? Call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake Plan’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.20 feet above sea level. 38.25’ is the current high-level for the rainy season. S68 Spillway Status: (Tuesday 4 a.m.) Three gates are open 35 inches flowing a combined 2400 cubic feet per second.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.
