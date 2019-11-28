SEBRING — Residents of Highlands County have been leaving candles, religious momentos and personal effects at 1901 U.S. 27 S. as a makeshift shrine to the five women who were killed there in the SunTrust Bank building on Jan. 23 during a mass shooting. Debra Cook, Marisol Lopez, Jessica Montague, Ana Pinon-Williams and Cynthia Watson have been affectionately called the “Sebring Five.”
The holidays will never be the same for the families who lost loved ones that day. The mementos left are now taking on the spirit of Christmas. Jose Sanchez, of Sebring, knew the women who worked in the bank because he banked there for a long time. On Tuesday, Sanchez placed five decorative Christmas trees on the lot where work will begin this week to start the construction of a new memorial. On Wednesday he added candy canes and solar lights. Others will, no doubt, follow suit.
Sanchez told a news outlet on Tuesday, ““I put five Christmas trees here for the five ladies killed. I’m hoping it will touch a lot of people’s hearts, especially our community. We are hurting still, but staying strong.”
By Wednesday morning, the SunTrust Foundation had heard about the new Christmas trees and made contact with Sanchez.
“Upon seeing the Christmas tree display to honor those lost, we reached out to Mr. Sanchez to thank him for his efforts and to coordinate the relocation of the display to a highly visible spot on the property that would not be disturbed by the pending construction efforts for the remembrance park,” a SunTrust Corporate spokesman said.
The SunTrust Foundation is using Edgewood Landscape of Avon Park to complete Phase I of the memorial park that will be placed in the footprint of the razed bank. The Foundation, true to their word, said they would hire local contractors and use local services when possible.
The park is to be a place of peace and reflection and has been described as a hard-scaped place for the entire community. The Americans with Disabilities-compliant park will be filled with symbolism of the numbers 1, 2, and 3 for the day the shooting took place, Jan. 23. Benches will set up for comfort. A large five-sided pentagon will be in the center as a nod to the Sebring Five. A plaque with a message from the SuntTrust family will be placed at the memorial also.
“We anticipate the project will be completed right around the first of the year,” the spokesman said.
