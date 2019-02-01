SEBRING — SunTrust Bank is providing counseling services to both current employees and families of those affected by the Jan. 23 shooting where five women were killed.
Sue Mallino, chief communications officer, said, “We have an Employee Assistance Program with outside counselors available for any teammate to call and/or arrange a meeting. It is broader than grief counseling.”
This support has been communicated to employees internally to reinforce the availability of the service. “We also have counselors on hand in Sebring specifically,” Mallino said.
The families of those who lost loved ones in the recent mass shooting are receiving extra support. “SunTrust has arranged a care team to work with the families affected by the tragedy,” Mallino said. Family members are able to continually reach out to the care team for support.
“We are committed to reinforcing that our Employee Assistance Program counseling services are available to all of our teammates upon request,” Mallino said.
When asked what SunTrust planned to do with the bank building, Mallino said, “I don’t have anything further to share on that beyond our last statement.”
In the last statement about the building, Mallino said, “After hearing the views of the families and teammates, SunTrust has decided that it will not reopen the Sebring Midtown branch location. We will explore options for the best use of that property, while also maintaining an equally vital banking presence in Sebring.
“In the meantime, we are asking clients to use our North Sebring and Avon Park branches, as well as a Mobile Banking Truck now deployed at 126 W. Center Ave. in Sebring,” Mallino said. “We remain committed to being a caring neighbor, supportive bank and strong business partner in Sebring.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.