SunTrust and Champion partnership

PHIL ATTINGER/STAFF

The heads of two foundations, from left, Champion for Children Foundation CEO Carissa Marine and SunTrust Foundation President Stan Little mark the beginning of a partnership with the community to determine a future use for the former site of the bank’s south Sebring branch, where a mass shooter killed five women on Jan. 23, 2019.

 PHIL ATTINGER/STAFF

By PHIL ATTINGER

Staff Writer

SEBRING — Thursday’s Judge Clifton M. Kelly Champion for Children Awards Gala took a somber note when organizers recalled Sept. 11, 2001, and then Sebring’s own tragedy on Jan. 23 this year.

Stan Little, president of the SunTrust Foundation, recalled how at 12:30 p.m. that day, the community lost five women — four of them SunTrust team members — and saw four men left without wives and 23 children left without mothers.

Since then, the foundation has raised several thousands of dollars, looking for what to do next, Little said.

“In a couple of months, we’re going to be turning (the) site into a place of reflection,” Little said. “In the future, we think it should be something other than a memorial ground.”

What exactly, he hopes to find out by talking with Champion for Children Foundation CEO Carissa Marine and members of her partner agencies over the next several months.

“Mom always told me, ‘When you come to someone’s house, bring gifts,’” Little said.

The first gift was a $10,000 donation to the Champion for Children Foundation, given Thursday night.

“Thank you for all that you do,” Little said. “I think this is the beginning of a beautiful partnership.”

Marine was, for the most part, speechless, aside from words of gratitude.

“Thank you for all you have poured into this community,” Marine said.

The site of the bank at 1901 U.S. 27 South was razed in late May/early June, and has sat vacant since then, aside from trees that already grew on the property.

The location had become a makeshift memorial for friends and family to mourn Debra Cook, Marisol Lopez, Jessica Montague, and Ana Pinon-Williams and Cynthia Watson.

The families of the victims were notified at the time that the building would be razed and were offered the mementos and other items left by the community.

