The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third week of February gives anglers the super full moon on Tuesday and an excellent spring season weather forecast. However there is “bad news for daytime anglers”; a bright super full moon without cloud-cover is forecasted over the next four days.
All fishing factors considered; the nighttime anglers will enjoy the super benefits of super full moon and conversely the daytime anglers will suffer the effects of the bright night moon. Yes, a significant amount of the fishing populations will feed heavily at night and thus the daytime midday feed rating will diminish by that same amount.
A ‘weak new moon’ is far better for catching fish during the daytime than a super full moon is able to produce. For daytime anglers to have success they’ll have to fish in the light of the super full moon and sleep during the noon hour.
Good Luck News: Not all fish have feeding success during the light of the super full moon, and will thus need-to-feed during the midday hours twelve hours later. It all depends on hour rich the food-chain is in the lake you fish.
Safety Note: Don’t swim in the ocean during the super full moon events. Over ninety percent of shark attacks occur during a ‘Super’ full or new moon event. This is due to the extremely high levels of positive ions in the earth’s ionosphere caused by the moon being closest to earth during the full and new moon phases.
High levels of positive ions produces an energy spike within the metabolisms of all living creatures. Thus the ‘need-to-feed spikes to ‘frenzy type levels’ to fuel this energy’s requirement. Sharks strike anything that ‘could be edible’. The Florida largemouth bass will do the same during the nighttime and perhaps during the midday hours if you’re lucky
Best Fishing Days: Today through Wednesday during the midnight and midday periods of the day. Sunrise and sunset periods will be very weak in feeding activity but could produce some action if you’re lucky to find unsuccessful nighttime feeders.
Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 11:19 p.m. and will create a feed intensity rating of 8-9 from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Daily this period moves later by 30 minutes. If no cloud cover expect this rating to improve, otherwise if there’s cloud cover expect this rating to diminish by one or two numbers.
Minor Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 10:48 a.m. and solar noon at 12:38 p.m. and will create a feed intensity rating of 5-6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. If there’s cloud cover during the night this rating could increase to a 7-rating otherwise a 5-rating should be expected.
Prime Monthly Periods: February 17-21 super full moon, March 3-7 new moon, and 18-23 full moon, April 2-8 new moon, and16-21 full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 6-hour winter charter for $250.00 for one or two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Cold water and raingear provided.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.25 feet above sea level, which is below the current high-level of 39.50”. The minimum low-level currently is 38.50’.
S68 Spillway Status: (Tuesday 4 a.m.) Four gates are open 0.70 feet and flowing 940 cubic feet per second to meet agricultural water permit agreements and to stay on the seasonal water management schedule.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.

Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where the deeper water comes closest to shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.
