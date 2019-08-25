The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the fourth week of August gives anglers the super new moon phase, which both the lunar orbit perigee and new moon occurring Friday.
This means Wednesday through next Sunday will be the best days to fish and Thursday through Saturday the top-rated days of the month.
The extended weather forecast is a typical rainy season forecast pattern. However if the predictions hold true, Tuesday and Wednesday and Friday through Sunday will be the days with dominate bright sunshine and a rising barometer.
During the Florida summer months, bright sunny days with little to no cloud-cover are always the better fishing days. This is especially true in shallow lakes, more than deeper lakes. ‘Overcast rainy-day anglers’ can achieve success…if they fish open deeper waters and understand how to cause a reaction strike from a fish which doesn’t need to feed.
Best Fishing Days: Tuesday mid to late morning hours looks very good if the weather forecast proves to be correct. Thursday through Saturday the super new moon will cause well above-average feeding activity within oxygenated vegetation zones. It should be noted that the extended weather forecast predicts significant cloud-cover throughout the day Tuesday and Thursday. Therefore an adequate photosynthesis rate will be very weak, causing very low dissolved oxygen production and thus, much less energy for fish to feed normally. So….deeper is better due to cooler water naturally holding more oxygen. Twelve to eighteen foot depths have been holding fish on overcast days.
During the summer months in Florida, the main fishing factor which trumps all other fishing factors is, ‘dissolved oxygen levels’ i.e. bright sunny days, the more the merrier. It doesn’t matter that a super new moon is occurring when a particular lake (shallow lakes and or lakes without healthy vegetation) has water temperatures in the mid-ninety degree range and overcast conditions prevail. Fish in this case will suspend in a stressed state; metabolisms at full speed with no energy to digest food due to a lack in oxygen. Weight loss occurs as a result.
Major Fishing Period: Today the overhead moon occurs at 8:52 a.m. and the sunrise at solar noon at 1:27 p.m. and with this month’s new moon being a super moon the duration of feeding periods will be much longer than the norm. So therefore from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. a feed intensity rating of 6-7 will occur. Daily this period moves later by an hour and increases in feed rating by a half number until Thursday through Saturday when it tops-out in the 9-range from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 3:55 p.m. and the sunset at 7:54 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 4 from 4-8 p.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and increases in rating by a half number. Wednesday through Saturday a rating of 6-7 will occur from 6-9:30 p.m.
Prime Monthly Periods: August. 27-Sept. 2 super new moon, Sept. 12-16 weak full moon, 26-30 strong new moon, Oct. 11-15 full moon, 25-30 new moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour summer charter for $250.00 for up to three anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, want to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are? Call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake Plan’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.27 feet above sea level. 38.25’ is the current high-level for the rainy season through July. The minimum low-level is 37.50’ until July when it will be raised 3 inches. During extreme rain events the lake rises six times faster than water is able to be released at the S68 spillway structure’s four gates.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com. HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.
