The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the fourth week of September gives anglers the super new moon phase, which starts today, and a fall season weather forecast pattern with summer-like temperatures.
With the moon arriving at its closest orbit point from earth late Friday night and the new moon occurring during the midday hours of Saturday, the ‘super’ designation is warranted. Therefore Saturday’s super new moon will cause well above average solar energy periods when the sun and moon daily periods harmonize.
Therefore the first half of the super new moon seven-day phase will produce greater fishing periods during the lunar and solar overhead periods and again during the moonset and sunset periods. But the second half of this seven-day lunar phase, the moonrise and sunrise period will harmonize in the early morning hours and the moon overhead period will occur after the sun overhead period causing the major period to occur during the early afternoon.
The key weather factors will be the ideal fishing east wind today through Saturday, with high speeds at 6 to 10 (mph. But during the second half of the new moon phase a northeastern wind in the 12 to 14 mph range will prevails from Sunday through Tuesday.
With water temperatures still in the ‘too high for feeding in shallows for extended periods’ range (85-88 degrees during the midday period) the bright sunshine predicted through Monday will cause photosynthesis to occur at very high rates, causing the dissolved oxygen high-rate of the day to occur during the midday through pre-sunset period – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
During the current water temperature range, fish feed primarily when oxygen rates are highest during bright sunlight periods. The next six days will give anglers plenty of ideal fishing factors to inspire confidence.
Best Fishing Days: Friday morning through Saturday midday hours will produce better than average results as the super new moon’s interference with the sun, energizes the atmosphere at well above average rates during solunar periods causing above average atmospheric pressure rise and feeding activity.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon will be overhead at 10:34 a.m. and solar noon at 1:16 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 5 today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Daily this period moves one hour and increases in feed rating by one number. Saturday through Monday a 7-8 rating will occur.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 5:26 p.m. and the sunset at 7:19 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 4-5 today from 5 – 8:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 45 minutes and increases in feed rating by a half number, topping out a 6-7 rating over the weekend.
Prime Monthly Periods: Sept. 26-30, strong new moon; Oct. 11-15, full moon; Oct. 25-30, new moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.81 feet above sea level. 38.75 feet is the current high-level mark but will be raised gradually to the annually high mark of 39.50 feet by Oct. 15. The minimum low-level is 38.50 feet and will gradually be raised to the annual high mark of 39 feet by Oct. 15.
S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) One gate is open for water permit holders three inches and flowing 40 cubic feet of water per second. Once the permits allowances are met the spillway will be closed in order to store water for the fall, winter and spring seasons. Unless another severe rain event occurs at the end of this year’s hurricane season, South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s objective is to store as much water as possible throughout central Florida.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
