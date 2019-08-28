The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last four days of August gives anglers the super new moon on Friday and the standard rainy season weather forecast pattern.
All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy the best fishing days of the month over the next six days, with top-rated days Thursday through Saturday. The weather forecast predicts a perfect fishing wind each day with a wind shift from the west to the east occurring Thursday. An east wind will prevail for six to seven days.
With water temperatures at the highest annual degree mark in the mid-nineties, you can expect fish to feed as deep as possible—six to eight feet in shallow lakes and eight to eighteen feet in deeper lakes. So if you don’t find them along shallow shoreline areas, hopefully you can determine the migration route to their open water secondary structures in deeper water.
It will be a ‘sure bet’ that fish will be feeding during the late morning hours through the early afternoon hours, Thursday through Saturday.
Best Fishing Days: Today through Monday with peak days from Thursday through Saturday due to a super new moon occurring Friday. Due to the arrival of a significant low pressure system late Friday night, Saturday could be the best of the next six days because of a rapid decrease in atmospheric pressure. When the pressure starts its rapid decline, fish will feed heavily as they move deeper.
Major Fishing Period: The moon is overhead today at 11:52 p.m. and solar noon at 1:26 p.m. creating a feed intensity rating of 7 today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and increases to an 8-9 rating Thursday through Saturday. Sunday the rating will begin to decline one and a half numbers daily, normalizing to a 5-6 rating by the middle of next week.
Minor Fishing Period: The moonset occurs today at 6:48 p.m. and the sunset at 7:51 p.m. creating a feed intensity rating of 6-7 from 6-9 p.m. Daily this period remains centered on the sunset but will decrease in rating a few numbers starting Sunday as the moonset occurs later into the night.
Prime Monthly Periods: August. 28-Sept. 2 super new moon, Sept. 12-16 weak full moon, 26-30 strong new moon, Oct. 11-15 full moon, 25-30 new moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour summer charter for $250.00 for up to three anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, want to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are? Call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake Plan’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.
