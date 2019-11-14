LAKE PLACID — Superintendent Brenda Longshore offered many highlights of the Highlands School District at the Wednesday luncheon of the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce.
At the luncheon, which was held at the Genesis Center, Longshore spoke of the district’s recent updating/revisions to its logo, vision, mission and strategic plan.
Longshore noted that students were instrumental in the development of the district’s mission statement — “Transforming Today’s Learners into Tomorrow’s Leaders.”
She noted the efforts in meeting the district’s strategic goals, which include: ensuring all students reach their highest potential and using resources strategically to support district priorities and ensure school safety.
Student achievement is always going to be at the forefront, Longhsore said.
“We are going to continue the work to increase graduation rates; we are going to continue the work so our students are excelling more and more every year,” she said.
Concerning Advanced Academics, Longshore noted that 722 students were enrolled in advanced placement classes and 1,045 AP exams taken. The International Baccalaureate Programme had 263 with a diploma pass rate of 87%.
The district had 398 dual enrollment students who received a total of 1,407 college credits. Highlands Advanced Academics rising together (HAART) served 1,200 students. The program serves advanced students in grades K-8 in all Highlands County elementary and middle schools.
Longshore said the AVID program (Advancement Via Individual Determination) had an enrollment of 855. The program helps students reach their potential and enroll and succeed in higher education.
She said the district is being fiscally responsible with the current fund balance (budget reserves) around 7% after about three years ago when it was around 3%, which was at the minimum required by the state.
“We are building that and we are excited about being able to increase our staff salaries this past year and we were able to do that this year and we are hoping to continue that,” she said. “We are trying to be be extremely fiscally sound.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.